For the second year in a row, Bank of America has won the Grand Stevie for Organization of the Year, on the strength of 52 award points earned by nine Gold, eight Silver, and six Bronze Stevie Award wins. To determine the Organization of the Year Grand winner, each Gold Stevie win counts for three points, each Silver Stevie for two points, and each Bronze Stevie win for one-and-a-half points.

The Grand Stevie Award for the Highest-Rated Nomination of the Year goes to Eren Enerji for their nomination "Eren Enerji's Corporate Social Responsibility Projects," the Gold Stevie winner for Best Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy. Eren Enerji's nomination received an average score of 9.6 out of a possible 10 from the judges.

Winners will be celebrated and presented with their Stevie Awards during a joint awards ceremony with the first annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on September 16. Tickets are now on sale. The presentations will be broadcast live.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations in 35 nations and territories were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 130 professionals worldwide, acting as judges. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace. Categories include:

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes nine of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards® and American Business Awards®.

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

