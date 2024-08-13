Grand Winners Announced in 2024 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence

Amazon, including Amazon Web Services, and Owkin (Paris, France) have won the Grand ("best of show") Stevie® Award trophies in the first Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, "the Olympics for technology." Post this

Amazon/Amazon Web Services will receive the Grand Stevie trophy as the most honored organization in the 2024 competition on the strength of 21.5 award points earned through five Gold, one Silver, and three Bronze Stevie Award wins. To determine the Organization of the Year Grand winner, each Gold Stevie win counts for three points, each Silver Stevie for two points, and each Bronze Stevie win for one-and-a-half points.

The Grand Stevie Award for the Highest-Rated Nomination of the Year goes to Owkin, artificial intelligence (AI) biotech that unlocks complex biology to find the right treatment for every patient. The firm is headquartered in Paris, France with locations in Boston, Geneva, London, Nantes, and New York. The firm's nomination "Bringing AI Cancer Testing to Patients with MSIntuit CRC" won the Gold Stevie Award for Technology Breakthrough of the Year – Healthcare, and received an average score from the judges of 9.5 out of a possible 10.

Winners will be celebrated and presented with their Stevie Awards during a joint awards ceremony with the ninth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on September 16. Tickets are now on sale. The presentations will be broadcast live.

More than 600 nominations from organizations in 21 nations and territories were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 professionals worldwide, acting as judges. Some of the other organizations with winning nominations announced last week include Adobe, Africa Fintech Network, Google, IBM, Lenovo, Meta, Octopus Energy, Samsung, TELUS, and Tesla, among others.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence recognize achievement in many facets of technology.. Categories are grouped in 20 technology-industry sections:

Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations Technology

Aerospace Technology

Agricultural Technology

Architectural Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Assistive Technology

Biotechnology

Business Technology

Communication Technology

Educational Technology

Energy Technology

Entertainment Technology

Financial Technology

Government Technology

Green and Clean Technology

Healthcare Technology

Information Technology

Manufacturing Technology

Marine Technology

Transportation Technology

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes nine of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards® and American Business Awards®.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Nina Moore, The Stevie Awards, 7035478389, [email protected], www.stevieawards.com/tech

SOURCE The Stevie Awards