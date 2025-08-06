Grand Winners Announced in 2025 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence

This is the second year in a row that Amazon, including Amazon Web Services, has won the Grand Stevie for Organization of the Year in the competition, with 49 award points earned through three Gold, eight Silver, and 16 Bronze Stevie wins. Post this

This is the second year in a row that Amazon, including Amazon Web Services, has won the Grand Stevie for Organization of the Year in the competition, with 49 award points earned through three Gold, eight Silver, and 16 Bronze Stevie wins. To determine the Organization of the Year Grand winner, each Gold Stevie win counts for three points, each Silver Stevie for two points, and each Bronze Stevie win for one-and-a-half points.

The Grand Stevie Award for the Highest-Rated Nomination of the Year goes to Lexi AI, a Boston-based healthcare startup that helps people with Limited English Proficiency (LEP) navigate the healthcare system.

Founded in 2025, Lexi has gained traction with top institutions including Mass General Brigham, Mayo Clinic, and Lowell Community Health Center. The company has secured $100K in non-dilutive funding and won numerous other awards, including the HBS New Venture Competition Grand Prize, the iF Gold Design Award, and first place at the Longevity Venture Summit. In the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, the firm won a Gold Stevie for Best New Healthcare Technology Product, with an average score of 9.5 out of a possible 10.

Winners will be celebrated and presented with their Stevie Awards during a joint awards ceremony with the tenth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on September 16. Tickets are now on sale. The presentations will be broadcast live.

More than 1,500 nominations from organizations in 35 nations and territories were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide, acting as judges. Some of the other organizations with winning nominations announced last week include Apple, Bank of America, Capital One, Cisco Systems, Dell, Doordash, Ford Motor Company, Google, IBM, Intuit, JPMorgan Chase, Meta, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce, and Snowflake, among others.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence recognize achievement in many facets of technology. Categories are grouped in 20 technology-industry sections:

● Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations Technology

● Aerospace Technology

● Agricultural Technology

● Architectural Technology

● Artificial Intelligence

● Assistive Technology

● Biotechnology

● Business Technology

● Communication Technology

● Educational Technology

● Energy Technology

● Entertainment Technology

● Financial Technology

● Government Technology

● Green and Clean Technology

● Healthcare Technology

● Information Technology

● Manufacturing Technology

● Marine Technology

● Transportation Technology

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes nine of the world's leading business awards shows, including The International Business Awards® and The American Business Awards®.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Nina Moore, Stevie Awards Inc., 7035478389, [email protected], www.stevieawards.com/tech

SOURCE Stevie Awards Inc.