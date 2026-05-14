GrandCare CEO Laura Mitchell Invited as Expert Witness Before U.S. Senate Aging Committee

"Falls are just a symptom, a result of greater underlying issues," said GrandCare CEO, Laura Mitchell. "So why wait for the fall? There are available and affordable assistive technologies that can help us identify factors and red flag symptoms to protect and empower our aging population." Post this

Focus:

The role of technology making a difference for the aging community and caregivers within safety and early interventions.

How proactive in-home technologies can identify changes in behavior or activity patterns that may indicate increased fall risk.

How technology allows caregivers to monitor safety without disrupting daily independence at home.

Key obstacles around access to, and funding for, the technology being used.

Laura Mitchell, a co-founder and current CEO of GrandCare Systems, will emphasize the power of data-driven information and encourage earlier intervention utilizing reminders, accessible housing and sensor-based technology to support an individual before a crisis occurs and ensure greater fall and risk prevention.

"Falls are just a symptom, a result of greater underlying issues," said GrandCare CEO, Laura Mitchell. "So why wait for the fall? There are available and affordable assistive technologies that can help us identify factors and red flag symptoms to protect and empower our aging population."

Since 2005, GrandCare's touchscreen and sensor-based technology has supported older adults and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout the country to live more independently, while helping providers address workforce shortages and extend remote supports more efficiently. Clients can support themselves with prompts, medication reminders, tasks and one touch video chat. GrandCare alerts remote staff or family if something requires attention such as no motion, missed medications or if vitals are out of range.

Watch here: https://www.aging.senate.gov/hearings

Preventing Falls, Preserving Independence: Technology, Community Programs, and Innovation in Senior Safety

May 20, 2026

3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Hart Senate Office Building, Room 216

About GrandCare Systems

Founded in 2005, GrandCare Systems develops touchscreen-based remote support and assistive technology solutions that help older adults and individuals with disabilities live more independently. The company's platform combines communication tools, reminders, instructional supports, health and activity monitoring, and remote caregiver connectivity into a single, person-centered solution designed to improve independence, safety, and quality of care.

Media Contact

Amanda Voelzke, GrandCare Systems, 1 262-338-6147, [email protected], grandcare.com

SOURCE GrandCare Systems