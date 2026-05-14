GrandCare CEO Laura Mitchell Invited as Expert Witness Before U.S. Senate Aging Committee

GrandCare's CEO, Laura Mitchell, will be testifying before the US Senate Special Committee on Aging May 20, 2026, as an expert witness on aging and technology. She will be promoting the use of proactive, predictive and preventative technology to help older adults remain safer, more connected, and more independent at home.
SAN MARCOS, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrandCare's CEO, Laura Mitchell, will be testifying before the US Senate Special Committee on Aging May 20, 2026, as an expert witness on aging and technology. She will be promoting the use of proactive, predictive and preventative technology to help older adults remain safer, more connected, and more independent at home.
This hearing will examine the public health and financial crisis posed by falls among older Americans, evaluate the role of emerging technology in prevention and early intervention, review evidence-based programs and clinical best practices, and build the legislative record in support of models like CMMI's LEAD program. The Committee will explore how Congress, federal agencies, and the private sector can work together to reduce fall rates, cut unnecessary Medicare spending, and help seniors live safely and independently at home.
Focus:
- The role of technology making a difference for the aging community and caregivers within safety and early interventions.
- How proactive in-home technologies can identify changes in behavior or activity patterns that may indicate increased fall risk.
- How technology allows caregivers to monitor safety without disrupting daily independence at home.
- Key obstacles around access to, and funding for, the technology being used.
Laura Mitchell, a co-founder and current CEO of GrandCare Systems, will emphasize the power of data-driven information and encourage earlier intervention utilizing reminders, accessible housing and sensor-based technology to support an individual before a crisis occurs and ensure greater fall and risk prevention.
"Falls are just a symptom, a result of greater underlying issues," said GrandCare CEO, Laura Mitchell. "So why wait for the fall? There are available and affordable assistive technologies that can help us identify factors and red flag symptoms to protect and empower our aging population."
Since 2005, GrandCare's touchscreen and sensor-based technology has supported older adults and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout the country to live more independently, while helping providers address workforce shortages and extend remote supports more efficiently. Clients can support themselves with prompts, medication reminders, tasks and one touch video chat. GrandCare alerts remote staff or family if something requires attention such as no motion, missed medications or if vitals are out of range.
Watch here: https://www.aging.senate.gov/hearings
Preventing Falls, Preserving Independence: Technology, Community Programs, and Innovation in Senior Safety
May 20, 2026
3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Hart Senate Office Building, Room 216
About GrandCare Systems
Founded in 2005, GrandCare Systems develops touchscreen-based remote support and assistive technology solutions that help older adults and individuals with disabilities live more independently. The company's platform combines communication tools, reminders, instructional supports, health and activity monitoring, and remote caregiver connectivity into a single, person-centered solution designed to improve independence, safety, and quality of care.
Media Contact
Amanda Voelzke, GrandCare Systems, 1 262-338-6147, [email protected], grandcare.com
SOURCE GrandCare Systems
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