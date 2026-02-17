GrandCare Systems Announces New Vice President of Sales Amid Accelerated Growth and Product Expansion

"Joe brings a rare combination of strategic sales expertise, deep healthcare knowledge, and a genuine passion for improving the lives of people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We are thrilled to have him on board." Post this

Donnelly brings extensive experience in healthcare technology sales and strategic growth leadership. In this role, he will oversee sales strategy, partner relationships, and go-to-market initiatives as GrandCare continues to scale nationally and expand its product ecosystem.

"As GrandCare enters a period of rapid growth and expansion, having the right leadership in place is critical," said GrandCare CEO Laura Mitchell. "Joe brings a rare combination of strategic sales expertise, deep healthcare knowledge, and a genuine passion for improving the lives of people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We are thrilled to have him on board."

Accelerating Innovation Across Hardware and Software

The announcement comes at a time of significant momentum for GrandCare Systems. Over the past year, the company has advanced its software platform while expanding its suite of connected safety and monitoring solutions. Recent developments include:

Indoor and outdoor camera options designed to enhance visibility and peace of mind

Doorbell cameras for improved entry awareness

Flood sensors to help detect water damage

GrandCare has also introduced a new generation of smaller desktop and hand-held touchscreen platforms, offering greater flexibility, portability and ease of use for residents, families, and care teams.

Looking Ahead to 2026

In 2026, GrandCare Systems plans to further enhance the user experience with the launch of a new resident mobile app, allowing individuals to take more of their GrandCare experience with them when they leave home. The roadmap also includes several new integrations, including support for remote door locks, expanding the platform's role in smart, connected living environments.

"Our growth reflects both the needs of the communities we serve and the dedication of our team," added Mitchell. "With new leadership, new technology, and an expanding ecosystem, GrandCare is well positioned for continued innovation and impact."

ABOUT GRANDCARE SYSTEMS

Founded in 2005, GrandCare Systems delivers intuitive technology solutions that promote independence, safety, and connection for people with disabilities and older adults. Through an integrated platform of software, hardware, and analytics, GrandCare supports providers, families, and communities nationwide.

For more information, visit www.grandcare.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Voelzke, GrandCare Systems, 1 262-338-6147, [email protected], grandcare.com

SOURCE GrandCare Systems