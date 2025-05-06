GrandCare Systems Partners with Trillium Health Resources to Power New Trillium Ultimate Living Assistant (TULA) Program

"This is a tremendous step forward for individuals living with disabilities as Trillium champions the use of remote supports technology for MCOs." Post this

Referred Trillium members receive personalized touchscreens and a personalized plan of care that supports them to obtain their maximum potential. These screens can be deployed throughout their homes with room-appropriate reminders, one-touch secured video chat, and other prompts to encourage self-directed care and an increased level of independence. Complex tasks such as chores, food preparation, and grooming are broken into step-by-step prompts with accompanying videos.

GrandCare's wireless activity sensors can alert designated caregivers if something seems amiss such as lack of motion in the kitchen at mealtime, the member did not access medications, or if the front door opened during the night. GrandCare also offers a wide range of Bluetooth-enabled digital health devices to track and trend blood pressure, weight scale, pulse oximeter, and thermometer. Caregivers can be notified if readings are not taken or if readings are out of scope.

"This is a tremendous step forward for individuals living with disabilities as Trillium champions the use of remote supports technology for MCOs," said GrandCare CEO, Laura Mitchell. "Working together with Trillium helps us reach our mission of improving independence and quality of life to create the least restrictive environment possible."

Megan Nelligan, Director of TULA at Trillium, shared, "Innovation in care is necessary, and we're excited to introduce innovative technologies and remote support solutions through TULA to Trillium members across 46 counties in North Carolina. Using GrandCare technologies, TULA provides a person-centered approach to whole-person care, empowering individuals to achieve their goals, manage chronic health conditions, and live life on their own terms."

ABOUT GRANDCARE SYSTEMS

GrandCare Systems is a software company that promotes independence, quality of life and better health outcomes for individuals living with disabilities and the aging population. A large interactive touchscreen provides individuals with activity of daily living prompts, how-to-videos and video check-ins with remote caregivers. Wireless activity, lighting and health sensors can notify remote supports if and when additional support may be necessary. For more information visit: www.grandcare.com

ABOUT TRILLIUM HEALTH RESOURCES

Trillium Health Resources is an innovative health plan for individuals with serious behavioral health, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and traumatic brain injury in 46 counties in North Carolina. Through contracts with NCDHHS, we serve Medicaid members on the Tailored Plan and NC Medicaid Direct, state-funded recipients who are uninsured, and members on the Innovations Waiver. Trillium's mission is transforming lives and building community well-being through partnership and proven solutions. We take an integrated approach to health and wellbeing, coordinating care across multiple systems to achieve improved health outcomes, quality of care and efficient use of resources. Trillium is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of the individuals and communities we serve, and remains focused on delivering the right services, in the right amount, at the right time. For more information, visit www.TrilliumHealthResources.org

Media Contact

