Granddaughter and Bubbie (Grandmother) Publish New Book for Young Readers About an Egyptian Doctor Who Saved a Young Jewish Girl During the Holocaust

The first book in the new "Upstander Stories: Brave People Who Saved Jews During the Holocaust" series has been released by 17-year-old illustrator Lilly Wise and her Bubbie (grandmother), writer Joyce Kamen. In The Story of Anna and Dr. Helmy, young readers (aged 8-12) will learn how an Arab-Muslim Egyptian doctor saved a young Jewish girl from deportation to a concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Berlin during World War II.
LIVINGSTON, N.J., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first book in the new Upstander Stories: Brave People Who Saved Jews During the Holocaust series has been released by 17-year-old illustrator Lilly Wise and her Bubbie (grandmother), writer Joyce Kamen.
In 'The Story of Anna and Dr. Helmy', young readers (aged 8-12) will learn how an Arab-Muslim Egyptian doctor saved a young Jewish girl from deportation to a concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Berlin during World War II. Dr. Mohammed Helmy risked his life every day for over two years to hide Anna Boros. He also arranged for her parents and grandparents to be hidden as well. This story — and others to come — not only impart stories of courage and sacrifice during the Holocaust; they remind readers of the importance of being Upstanders today—acting to help others in need —and how doing the right thing can change the world for the better.
'Upstander Stories' was born after Lilly participated in a high-school class project to illustrate a book about two members of her community who survived the Holocaust. She was so inspired by the experience that several months later, she asked her Bubbie if she would write a book for young readers about how Bubbie's husband Fred's biological mother (Anna) was saved by an Egyptian doctor in Nazi-occupied Berlin — while Lilly would create the illustrations.
"Publishing a book together with my Bubbie, especially on such an important topic as the Holocaust, was deeply meaningful," said Lilly, now a senior in high school. "I felt a profound sense of duty to accurately and respectfully convey Anna's story as a work of art—knowing that my work could contribute to preserving history and fostering understanding. My generation must now emerge as the keepers of these stories."
During the Holocaust, many non-Jewish people were horrified about what was happening to the Jews in their communities. Most were too terrified to help them because they knew if they were caught, their fate would be the same as the Jews they were trying to save. However, others decided to act—regardless of the risks.
"An Upstander is the opposite of a bystander," explained Joyce. "A bystander is anyone who sees bad behavior or terrible things happening to other people but does nothing about it. But an Upstander is anyone who sees an injustice happening to another person and decides to step forward to help in the name of justice."
Papa Fred learned of his biological mother's harrowing story soon after he found his birth family in 2013. "I owe my life to Dr. Helmy—as does my sister Carla and my brother Charlie," noted Papa Fred. "Because without his extraordinary bravery and sense of justice, Anna would have been deported to Auschwitz concentration camp where most prisoners did not survive. I am grateful to him every day."
Lilly and Bubbie hope that young readers— along with educators around the world— will find this book (and those that follow) to be inspiring and fully capable of reducing the surging incidences of antisemitism, racism and all forms of hate in America and throughout the world.
ALL PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF UPSTANDER STORIES WILL BE DONATED TO THE NANCY AND DAVID WOLF HOLOCAUST AND HUMANITY CENTER IN CINCINNATI, OHIO.
TO ORDER, CLICK HERE. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CLICK HERE.
Media Contact
Joyce Kamen, Upstander Stories, 1 5135438109, [email protected], www.upstanderstories.org
SOURCE Upstander Stories
Share this article