Granddaughter and Bubbie (Grandmother) Publish New Book for Young Readers About an Egyptian Doctor Who Saved a Young Jewish Girl During the Holocaust

"My generation must now emerge as the keepers of these stories." —Lilly Wise, Illustrator, Upstander Stories Post this

'Upstander Stories' was born after Lilly participated in a high-school class project to illustrate a book about two members of her community who survived the Holocaust. She was so inspired by the experience that several months later, she asked her Bubbie if she would write a book for young readers about how Bubbie's husband Fred's biological mother (Anna) was saved by an Egyptian doctor in Nazi-occupied Berlin — while Lilly would create the illustrations.

"Publishing a book together with my Bubbie, especially on such an important topic as the Holocaust, was deeply meaningful," said Lilly, now a senior in high school. "I felt a profound sense of duty to accurately and respectfully convey Anna's story as a work of art—knowing that my work could contribute to preserving history and fostering understanding. My generation must now emerge as the keepers of these stories."

During the Holocaust, many non-Jewish people were horrified about what was happening to the Jews in their communities. Most were too terrified to help them because they knew if they were caught, their fate would be the same as the Jews they were trying to save. However, others decided to act—regardless of the risks.

"An Upstander is the opposite of a bystander," explained Joyce. "A bystander is anyone who sees bad behavior or terrible things happening to other people but does nothing about it. But an Upstander is anyone who sees an injustice happening to another person and decides to step forward to help in the name of justice."

Papa Fred learned of his biological mother's harrowing story soon after he found his birth family in 2013. "I owe my life to Dr. Helmy—as does my sister Carla and my brother Charlie," noted Papa Fred. "Because without his extraordinary bravery and sense of justice, Anna would have been deported to Auschwitz concentration camp where most prisoners did not survive. I am grateful to him every day."

Lilly and Bubbie hope that young readers— along with educators around the world— will find this book (and those that follow) to be inspiring and fully capable of reducing the surging incidences of antisemitism, racism and all forms of hate in America and throughout the world.

ALL PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF UPSTANDER STORIES WILL BE DONATED TO THE NANCY AND DAVID WOLF HOLOCAUST AND HUMANITY CENTER IN CINCINNATI, OHIO.

TO ORDER, CLICK HERE. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CLICK HERE.

Media Contact

Joyce Kamen, Upstander Stories, 1 5135438109, [email protected], www.upstanderstories.org

SOURCE Upstander Stories