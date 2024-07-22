Granddaughter and Grandpa Collaborate on Book to Help Grandkids Live the Good Life

How to Manipulate Grandpa is a humorous and fun book that shares proven tactics for grandkids to live their best life through the art of manipulating grandpa. Co-authored by 4-year-old granddaughter and her grandpa the tactics are tried-and-true and will be enjoyed by the whole family.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for Grandparent's Day on September 8, Palmetto Publishing has released a timely children's book, emphasizing how grandchildren and grandpas can build loving relationships. This humorous and fun book is a special guide for toddlers and young children looking to live their best life through the art of manipulating grandpa with the love and affection he needs.

How to Manipulate Grandpa: A Toddler's Guide to Living the Good Life by four-and-a-half-year-old, Eleanor G., and her Grandpa, Tad Druart, illustrated by Nikki Boetger, is a must-have for all kids and grandparents ready to live a good life. The book can be enjoyed by families looking to laugh at relatable antics of kids and grandpas who love to spoil their grandchildren. The book makes a great gift for grandparents and any child looking for tried-and-true tactics to cajole grandpa into giving them all that they want and need.

The book is designed to help kids and their grandparents discover the joy of reading together. The authors believe that reading with your family is not only a source of entertainment but also a way to learn, grow, and connect with each other.

Eleanor shares her tried-and-true techniques for bending grandpa to her will while showing him the love and affection he craves. With some special insights from her brother and cousin, Eleanor reveals how to manipulate grandpa without triggering mom and dad, how to use grandpa to soften grandma too, and how to get grandpa wrapped around your finger.

About the Authors

The book is a unique collaboration between granddaughter and grandpa to help kids live their best lives by loving and manipulating their grandpas. Eleanor is a loving, energetic granddaughter to her grandpa Tad Druart better known by his grandpa name, "Toots." Druart is a marketing and PR professional from Austin, TX. For more information visit the Author's page at www.howtomanipulategrandpa.com

REVIEW COPIES AND INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE

Media Contact

Tad Druart, Pierpont Communications & Marketing, 1 5124979880, [email protected]

SOURCE Palmetto Publishing