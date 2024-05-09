Grande Cosmetics & Founder Alicia Grande Debut On QVC With Exclusive Lash Bundle

"I am so excited to bring Grande Cosmetics to QVC's loyal beauty enthusiasts," remarks Alicia Grande, Founder, Grande Cosmetics. "Our safe, transformational, and clinically studied formulas are perfectly suited for the discerning QVC customer who is seeking multi-tasking and effective products…" Post this

GrandeDRAMA Intense Thickening Mascara with Castor Oil in rich matte black transforms lashes with an intense thickening mascara that is infused with DIY favorite natural ingredient, Castor Oil, to promote lush, dense looking lashes with unbeatable shine and glossiness. The buildable, nourishing formula instantly lifts, lengthens, and adds volume while naturally enhancing lashes with omega-rich Castor Oil and Vitamin E. Hemispherical Powders possess innate reflective qualities to promote natural brilliance, shine, and glossiness. The subtle hourglass shaped brush effortlessly combats clumping while lifting, thickening, and separating lashes with each swipe. Vegan and cruelty free. Ophthalmologist tested and suitable for contacts and lash extensions.

The unique GrandeLASH-SEPARATOR Lash Separating Comb is a safe and gentle tool that can be used pre and post mascara application to separate, lift and fan the lashes. The curved comb design perfectly contours the eye to separate and eliminate crisscrossed lashes and clumps without tugging. The precisely spaced teeth evenly distributed mascara along lashes for a precise lash look without damage.

"I am so excited to bring Grande Cosmetics to QVC's loyal beauty enthusiasts," remarks Alicia Grande, Founder, Grande Cosmetics. "Our safe, transformational, and clinically studied formulas are perfectly suited for the discerning QVC customer who is seeking multi-tasking and effective products. At Grande Cosmetics, we are passionate about delivering innovative, high-quality and safety studied formulas that meet the cosmetic and lifestyle needs of women of all ages."

As an award-winning pioneer in the lash and brow category, Grande Cosmetics is a trusted leader in beauty that is committed to upholding the highest safety, quality, and performance standards. Grande Cosmetics' products are all thoroughly tested by leading, third-party research facilities.

*Source: Circana/U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Lash/Brow Treatment Dollar Sales, Skincare Form/Texture: Serum, January – April 2023 combined.

