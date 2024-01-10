Grandview Analytics Announces 2023 Milestones and 10-Year Anniversary

"Our success in attracting a team of top-talent from the financial industry is matched only by our loyal clients who bring us the kind of challenging and rewarding work that our team thrives on." Post this

Highlights of Grandview's organizational achievements in 2023 include:

Consulting client growth and diversification: Grandview's growth is driven by financial services firms and asset managers investing in technology to increase operational efficiency, reduce costs through workflow optimization and automation, and support new products and revenue streams. In 2023, its already impressive client roster grew by 30%, adding several well-known names in the insurance, wealth management, institutional, and public sector investment management space.

Rivvit and managed data service growth: As an emerging leader in investment data management technology, Grandview was proud to win new business for its outsourced managed data service and Rivvit data management and reporting platform in 2023.

With over 175 billion USD assets on the platform, Rivvit processed nearly 40,000 data feeds in 2023 and an average of 1000 automated daily tasks on behalf of clients.

With a focus on continued organic growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), Grandview added senior engineering talent to focus on front- and back-end Rivvit development as well as R&D initiatives in artificial intelligence and machine learning. These investments accelerate development of new Rivvit features and capabilities and improve user experience.

Within Rivvit, Grandview launched Workflow Manager which is a scheduling and event tracking module giving users transparency into the status of business-critical tasks performed within Rivvit. This capability offers status dashboards for tasks such as data ingestion, data distribution, report publication, and other automated processes tailored to clients. By combining Workflow Manager with the existing Data Quality Management (Rivvit-DQM) module, users have increased confidence and transparency into the accuracy, availability, and timeliness of their data.

Traction in insurance space: In competition with some of the largest global fintech companies, Rivvit continues to gain strong traction with insurance firms seeking to launch or enhance their asset management capabilities.

Grandview helped an insurance company launch a new asset management business. Leveraging its full suite of consulting and data services, the Grandview team implemented BlackRock Aladdin and deployed Rivvit to provide the data management hub that streamlines data between Clearwater Analytics, Aladdin, and client internal systems. By providing process controls for data quality management, compliance guideline measurement, and transparent auditing capabilities, Grandview and Rivvit helped the client meet the regulatory requirements to offer a new strategy for Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs), resulting in 20% growth in AUM in the past nine months.

Grandview won an engagement with an insurance company that chose Rivvit as its strategic data management and reporting solution. Rivvit integrated data from multiple subsidiary entities, external managers, accounting providers, and CRM systems, and was deployed to production in only 71 days. The resulting infrastructure allows the client to access daily consolidated dashboards and reports that are automated and tailored to its needs and the needs of its investors.

Awards and Recognition: Grandview was recognized by prestigious industry award programs for revenue growth, client solutions, and its Rivvit data management and reporting software:

Debuted on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies

Named a finalist in the 2023 SaaS Awards program in the category of "Best SaaS Product for Financial Services"

Shortlisted by the 2023 US FinTech Awards in the "Data Initiative of the Year" category

Shortlisted in the FTF News Technology Innovation Awards in categories of "Best Professional Services Provider" and "Best Data Management Solution"

Industry Thought Leadership and Collaboration: Grandview's leaders invested time in thought leadership activities to build awareness of the technology and data challenges faced by asset management businesses:

Phil Dauer , Senior Director, joined an Insurance AUM podcast to discuss the implications of and solutions for inaccurate, disparate, and lagging data for insurance companies

Matt Biver, CEO, participated in CDO & Data Leaders' Summit, hosted by CDO Magazine and EDM Council, to moderate a panel discussion on "Adding Value When Putting Data Technologies Together"

Fintech Intel magazine featured CEO Matt Biver in a Q&A discussion about how financial services firms can use data to their advantage

Grandview joined Insurance AUM, an educational and professional development platform for the insurance asset management industry, as a "Featured Contributor"

Grandview joined the Appian Partner Program to address increasing requests by clients to automate and transform complex manual processes, which are time-intensive or prone to error.

Strategic talent and organizational investments: With continued growth came the need for additional leadership roles to support Grandview's mission of providing clients with innovative data management and reporting solutions. New hires and strategic internal promotions in 2023 included:

Tony Kauzlarich , Senior Director: Kauzlarich was appointed to a newly formed position as Head of Client Delivery. Tony's mandate is to ensure each client project is a success and delivered with the level of quality for which Grandview has become known in the industry.

Arun Krishnamurthy, Managing Director: Krishnamurthy is a financial services veteran who champions industry-leading best practices and delivers client solutions for complex data and technology integration, architecture, analytics, and governance programs.

Zachary Stern , Vice President: Stern focuses on business development and new client expansion for Rivvit and Grandview's Managed Data Service.

10-year anniversary celebration

This year, Grandview will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with colleagues, clients, and industry friends who have been instrumental in the company's growth and success. Grandview was founded in 2014 as a financial technology consultancy and in 2019 launched a SaaS enterprise data management and reporting solution now known as Rivvit. Today, Grandview serves some of the best-known names in the financial services and investment management space, delivering technology strategy, implementation, and integration services; enterprise data strategy services; and outsourced data management and reporting solutions.

"In reflecting on the past 10 years, I am filled with a deep sense of pride. Our success in attracting a team of top-talent from the financial industry is matched only by our loyal clients who bring us the kind of challenging and rewarding work that our team thrives on," shared Chris Lamb, co-founder and President. "My gratitude extends to all who have helped shape our success, from our hardworking team and loyal clients to our partners and colleagues in the financial sector."

Grandview Analytics is a technology consulting and data management software company serving financial institutions. We offer data strategy, technology implementation, systems integration, and analytics consulting services as well as an outsourced data management and reporting service powered by our proprietary, cloud-based platform, Rivvit.

Our services drive improved business processes, integrated technologies, accurate and timely data, and enhanced decision-making capabilities. Our seasoned team of financial industry professionals brings deep business and technical domain expertise across asset classes and trade lifecycle. With hands-on financial industry experience, we execute on complex initiatives that help clients optimize ROI on data and technology investments. Learn more at https://www.grandviewanalytics.com.

Ronda Duncan, Grandview Analytics, 8472549782, [email protected]

