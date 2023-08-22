Grandview Analytics Featured on Shortlist of the 2023 US FinTech Awards

"Our mission at Grandview Analytics is to help financial institutions modernize data and technology environments and provide them with innovative tools to accelerate decision making, optimize workflows, and mitigate risk." Tweet this

For this data initiative, Grandview Analytics supported the development of a single platform to consolidate data across its client's underlying portfolio companies, external managers, and internally managed portfolios. Grandview Analytics helped streamline processes between the front and back office and external managers; detect and resolve data quality issues; and implement an enterprise data management and reporting solution. Within three months, the client had the integrated data needed for accurate daily compliance, risk, and accounting output data.

Grandview Analytics has been on an upward trajectory of growth and recently was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Additionally, the company been named a finalist in the 2023 SaaS Awards category of Best SaaS Product for Financial Services for its Rivvit data management and reporting software. In March, Grandview Analytics was short-listed in the FTF News Technology Innovation Awards in two categories: Best Professional Services Provider and Best Data Management Solution.

The US FinTech Awards are sponsored by FinTech Intel, a source of the latest news and views from global fintech, and winners will be announced at a gala November 2 in New York City.

About Grandview Analytics

Grandview Analytics is a technology consulting and data management software company serving financial institutions. We offer data strategy, technology implementation, systems integration, and analytics consulting services as well as an outsourced data management and reporting service powered by our proprietary, cloud-based platform, Rivvit. Our services drive improved business processes, integrated technologies, accurate and timely data, and enhanced decision-making capabilities. Our seasoned team of financial industry professionals brings deep business and technical domain expertise across asset classes and trade lifecycle. With hands-on financial industry experience, we execute complex initiatives that help clients optimize ROI on data and technology investments. For more information, visit https://grandviewanalytics.com.

Media Contact

Ronda Duncan, Grandview Analytics, 8472549782, [email protected], https://grandviewanalytics.com

SOURCE Grandview Analytics