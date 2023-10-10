Grandview Analytics Joins Appian Partner Program to Accelerate Implementation and Integration for Financial Services Clients

"At Grandview, we are focused on helping our clients make better business decisions, manage risk, and improve customer outcomes by bringing together the right organizational structure, processes, and data with best-fit technology." Tweet this

"At Grandview, we are focused on helping our clients make better business decisions, manage risk, and improve customer outcomes by bringing together the right organizational structure, processes, and data with best-fit technology," said Barnes Evans, Managing Director, Strategic Alliances. "Appian is recognized as a driver of hyperautomation and self-service solutions, and we're thrilled to add it to the Grandview toolbox and leverage its transformational capabilities for our clients."

Hyperautomation, as defined by Gartner, is "a philosophy which suggests that 'everything which can, and should, be automated, will be automated, eventually.' The concept, therefore, refers to effective combinations of software, supported by process reengineering and optimized availability of all data in real or right time."

"Our clients increasingly ask for help automating and transforming complex manual processes, which are time-intensive or prone to error." said Grandview President, Chris Lamb. "For that reason, the enhancement of the Appian tool set to our skills portfolio is a great fit."

Grandview's focus on technology implementation, integration, and data management solutions, combined with Appian software, will help bring clients closer to this emerging reality.

ABOUT GRANDVIEW ANALYTICS

Grandview Analytics is a technology consulting and data management software company serving financial institutions. We offer data strategy, technology implementation, systems integration, and analytics consulting services as well as an outsourced data management and reporting service powered by our proprietary, cloud-based platform, Rivvit.

Our services drive improved business processes, integrated technologies, accurate and timely data, and enhanced decision-making capabilities. Our seasoned team of financial industry professionals brings deep business and technical domain expertise across asset classes and trade lifecycle. With hands-on financial industry experience, we execute complex initiatives that help clients optimize ROI on data and technology investments.

ABOUT APPIAN

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit http://www.appian.com.

Media Contact

Ronda Duncan, Grandview Analytics, 8472549782, [email protected], https://grandviewanalytics.com

SOURCE Grandview Analytics