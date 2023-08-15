Grandview Analytics Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Grandview Ranks No. 1358 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Based on Three-Year Revenue Growth

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based Grandview Analytics, a leading technology consulting and data management software company for financial institutions, today announced that it is No. 1358 on the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Microsoft, Under Armour, and many other recognized name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are thrilled to be included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies," stated Matt Biver, CEO of Grandview Analytics. "Our success and growth are the result of our talented team's dedication to helping some of the world's leading financial institutions modernize their data and technology environments so they can accelerate decision-making, optimize workflows and mitigate risks."

Grandview Analytics' inclusion on the prestigious list comes on the heels of other recent industry accolades. In July the company was short-listed on the 2023 SaaS Awards in the category of Best SaaS Product for Financial Services for its Rivvit data management and reporting software. In March, Grandview Analytics was short-listed in the FTF News Technology Innovation Awards in two categories: Best Professional Services Provider and Best Data Management Solution.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Grandview Analytics

Grandview Analytics is a technology consulting and data management software company serving financial institutions. We offer data strategy, technology implementation, systems integration, and analytics consulting services as well as an outsourced data management and reporting service powered by our proprietary, cloud-based platform, Rivvit.

Our services drive improved business processes, integrated technologies, accurate and timely data, and enhanced decision-making capabilities. Our seasoned team of financial industry professionals brings deep business and technical domain expertise across asset classes and trade lifecycle. With hands-on financial industry experience, we execute on complex initiatives that help clients optimize ROI on data and technology investments. For more information, visit https://grandviewanalytics.com.

