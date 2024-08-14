Grandview Analytics Named to 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

Our team brings a unique blend of technology, business, and financial expertise, which allows us to deliver exceptional value to our clients in the investment industry. Post this

"We're incredibly proud to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row," said Matt Biver, Grandview Analytics Co-Founder and CEO. "Our team brings a unique blend of technology, business, and financial expertise, which allows us to deliver exceptional value to our clients in the investment industry. This recognition underscores our success in helping them accelerate decision-making and drive growth through optimized processes, technology, and data."

Grandview Analytics' inclusion on the prestigious list comes on the heels of other recent industry accolades. In the past year, the company was featured on the Shortlist of the 2023 US FinTech Awards in the 'Data Initiative of the Year' Category and was named a SaaS Awards Finalist in the category 'Best SaaS Product for Financial Services' for its Rivvit enterprise data management and reporting software.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"At Grandview Analytics, we pride ourselves on our ability to modernize and align business processes, technology, and data to meet the unique needs of our clients," said Chris Lamb, Co-Founder and President of Grandview Analytics. "Our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to driving innovation and growth in the financial services and investment management industry."

About Grandview Analytics

Founded in 2014, Grandview Analytics is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary as a technology consulting and data management software company serving financial institutions and investment managers. We offer data strategy, technology implementation, systems integration, and analytics consulting services as well as an outsourced data management and reporting service powered by our proprietary, cloud-based platform, Rivvit.

Our services drive improved business processes, integrated technologies, accurate and timely data, and enhanced decision-making capabilities. Our seasoned team of financial industry professionals brings deep business and technical domain expertise across asset classes and trade lifecycle. With hands-on financial industry experience, we execute on complex initiatives that help clients optimize ROI on data and technology investments. Learn more at https://www.grandviewanalytics.com.

About Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 list, produced by Inc. magazine, ranks America's fastest growing private companies. The list celebrates independent small businesses, the economy's most dynamic segment. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The Inc. 5000 list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success, highlighting companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth, innovation, and durability.

Media Contact

Ronda Duncan, Grandview Analytics, 8472549782, [email protected], https://grandviewanalytics.com

SOURCE Grandview Analytics