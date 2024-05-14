Granite Applauds Angela Cedrone and Susan Zahka for Inclusion in CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel List

Granite's Angela Cedrone and Susan Zahka Honored for Innovation and Leadership in IT Channel Ecosystem

QUINCY, Mass., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a leading $1.85 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government entities, is proud to announce that Angela Cedrone, Senior Regional Channel Manager, and Susan Zahka, Senior Director of Channel Sales Operations, have been named to The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel list.

Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Angela Cedrone has been instrumental in propelling Granite's channel success by consistently surpassing sales targets and actively enhancing partner relationships. "This past year has been about growth and innovation. Fueled by cutting-edge technology and fortified by innovations like EPIK, edgeboot, and FlexEdge from Granite Labs, we're dedicated to ensuring the shared success of our valued customers and partners in Granite Channels." She continued, "Being recognized by CRN is not just a personal honor but a reflection of our team's hard work and the strong relationships we've built with our partners."

Susan Zahka has played a pivotal role in optimizing channel operations through strategic system implementations and robust process enhancements. Zahka shared, "Our overarching goal has been to revolutionize channel operations management and support, crafting an unparalleled partner and customer experience. The customization of our Salesforce platform and introduction of Granite360 represent significant milestones in this ongoing pursuit of innovation. It is an honor to be acknowledged by CRN as it underscores our commitment to excellence in channel management."

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.crn.com/crnmagazine.

For more information about Granite, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

Media Contact

Jeremy Robison, Granite Telecommunications, 617-845-4027, [email protected], www.granitenet.com

Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory, 480-848-6726, [email protected]

SOURCE Granite Telecommunications