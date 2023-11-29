Granite Awarded Association of Fundraising Professionals Outstanding Corporate Philanthropist Award

Company Recognized for Exceptional Philanthropy and Community Engagement

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a $1.85 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies, today announced it received the prestigious Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Outstanding Corporate Philanthropist Award. This honor acknowledges a company that exhibits an outstanding dedication to philanthropy by providing financial support and inspiring others to participate in charitable endeavors.

Guided by CEO Rob Hale, Granite has exhibited steadfast commitment to community service. Evident in Granite's ethos of giving is the formation of Granite Gives Back Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created by the company to identify, plan and finance philanthropic initiatives. Leading by example, Granite Gives Back chooses a charitable organization weekly, encouraging the Granite team to support it, with Granite matching every dollar raised. Furthermore, the organization orchestrates volunteer events, wherein Granite team members actively engage through company-sponsored Volunteer Time Off.

"We are profoundly honored to receive the AFP's Outstanding Corporate Philanthropist Award," declared Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite Telecommunications. "Our commitment to philanthropy is not just a facet of our identity but a driving force. We firmly believe in the transformative power of giving back, going beyond mere support to actively engage with and uplift our communities. This accolade is a testament to our team's passion and dedication to bringing about tangible, positive change in the lives of others."

This year, Granite achieved another notable milestone, securing its position as the No. 1 Leading Charitable Company in Massachusetts for the third time. This recognition underscores the company's ongoing leadership in corporate philanthropy. Having donated $72.8 million to charities based in Massachusetts in 2022 alone, Granite has consistently proven itself to be a beacon of inspiration in the realm of corporate responsibility.

