Granite Celebrates Triple Win at the 2024 American Business Awards®

Three Silver Stevie® Awards highlight company's excellence in Telecommunications, Leadership, and Corporate Social Responsibility

QUINCY, Mass., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a leading $1.85 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government entities, is thrilled to announce its success at the 2024 American Business Awards®, where it was honored with three Silver Stevie® Awards, celebrating the company's innovation, leadership, and community engagement. These awards come as a significant recognition of Granite's excellence in the telecommunications sector, the visionary leadership of CEO Rob Hale, and its impactful corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Granite was honored with the following:

Granite Telecommunications, Company of the Year - Telecommunications - Large:

The Silver Stevie® Award in this category reflects Granite's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. Judges noted Granite's cutting-edge use of AI technologies, exemplified by edgeboot, which automates the monitoring and troubleshooting of network devices and services, dramatically reducing network downtime and streamlining troubleshooting efforts.

Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year:

Granite was recognized for its ongoing commitment to impact-driven philanthropy, notably for its "Saving By Shaving" event and its remarkable total of $72.8 million in donations to local charities in the previous fiscal year. This award highlights Granite's comprehensive and strategic approach to philanthropy, which has profoundly impacted the community and set a high benchmark for corporate social responsibility.

Rob Hale, Technology Executive of the Year:

Rob Hale's leadership was spotlighted for its ingenuity and extraordinary impact, leaving an indelible mark not only on the communications industry but also in its dedication to enriching and empowering communities. Judges praised his people-centric leadership style and his progressive approach to marrying business excellence with corporate social responsibility. His strategies have not only propelled Granite's growth to $1.85 billion in revenue but also reinforced a corporate ethos of giving back, demonstrated through initiatives like the "Saving By Shaving" event which significantly supports pediatric medical care and research.

Rob Hale expressed his gratitude, stating, "Receiving these awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It's an honor to be recognized not just for our technological advancements, but for our efforts to make a positive impact on the community. These accolades reinforce our commitment to continue driving innovation while upholding our responsibilities to society."

These achievements reflect Granite's dual commitment to leading-edge technology and meaningful community engagement, underscoring its position as an industry leader dedicated to both innovation and social responsibility.

The American Business Awards, known as the Stevies from the Greek word meaning "crowned," saw more than 3,700 nominations this year. The awards celebrate achievement in every facet of the workplace and are presented at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. Tickets are now on sale.

The Stevies are a significant barometer of business excellence, with more than 300 professionals worldwide participating in the judging process. "The robust competition this year highlights the dynamic nature of the market and the creativity exhibited by American enterprises," said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards.

Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to become a cornerstone in the industry, known for its comprehensive solutions and strong commitment to CSR initiatives. The company continues to champion customized, advanced communications solutions that empower organizations to effectively communicate and collaborate, all while making substantial contributions to community betterment through its Granite Gives Back program.

For more information about Granite, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

