Granite Debuts Multi-Carrier SIM for Seamless Global Connectivity

"Demand for global connectivity across multiple carriers is growing rapidly, especially in the IoT market," said Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite. "In response, we've introduced the Granite Multi-Carrier SIM to provide our customers with a flexible, cost-effective solution, seamlessly integrated within the Granite ecosystem."

Available as both a physical and embedded SIM, the Granite Multi-Carrier SIM is engineered to accommodate diverse use cases across industries, from global supply chain management to remote workforce support. Backed by Granite's intuitive web-based portal, businesses can remotely monitor and manage all mobile services through a single pane of glass, streamlining operations and enhancing overall performance.

Granite was founded 22 years ago with a vision to bring convenience to connectivity, offering businesses the simplicity of one bill, one provider, and one point of contact. With the introduction of the Granite Multi-Carrier SIM, Granite has taken this commitment even further, offering a single SIM solution compatible with all carriers, supported by the company's award-winning Premier customer support platform.

For more information about Granite's Multi-Carrier SIM, please visit http://www.granitenet.com/solutions/mobility/.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

Media Contact

Jeremy Robison, Granite Telecommunications, 617-837-4027, [email protected], www.granitenet.com

