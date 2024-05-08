Granite Issued U.S. Patent for AI-Powered edgeboot Product

edgeboot harnesses AI and dual ethernet/LTE technology to optimize network operations

QUINCY, Mass., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a leading $1.85 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government entities, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a patent for the company's edgeboot product, an advanced managed power distribution unit (PDU) that is reshaping network management.

edgeboot combines artificial intelligence (AI) and dual ethernet/LTE technology to continuously monitor network device connectivity. The smart product swiftly detects issues and autonomously executes necessary actions, such as automatic rebooting, eliminating the need for human intervention. Featuring both wireless connectivity and the ability to utilize a wireline connection, edgeboot ensures high availability and out-of-band access to critical network resources, even during network disruptions. In today's digital age, where uptime is critical to business productivity and profitability, edgeboot is a transformational asset for businesses looking to enhance operational efficiency, streamline troubleshooting efforts, and reduce costs.

"edgeboot represents yet another innovative solution born from our commitment to listening to our customers and proactively addressing their needs," said Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite. "By empowering customers to operate equipment and network connections more effectively and efficiently, edgeboot resolves issues before they even arise. This patent reflects Granite's commitment to excellence, driven by our team of innovators who work tirelessly to elevate customer outcomes."

Adam Weiner, Vice President of Technology at Granite, added, "As we look to the future, edgeboot is just the beginning. Our vision extends to continuously advancing the intersection of AI and network management, providing our customers with forward-thinking solutions to modern network challenges."

The patent, U.S. Patent No. 11,962,458 entitled "Method and Apparatus for Controlling Electronic Devices," is the first patent issued to Granite by the USPTO for edgeboot. The technology was developed by Granite Labs, the company's innovation center where it develops new solutions to meet the evolving demands of businesses, today and beyond.

For more information about edgeboot, visit http://www.granitenet.com/solutions/granite-labs/edgeboot/.

