Granite Launches NOCExpress for Advanced Network Management

QUINCY, Mass., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a leading $1.85 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government entities, today announced the launch of NOCExpress, an innovative platform designed to enhance network operations management for enterprises. With NOCExpress, users can effortlessly monitor and manage service tickets and network health through a customizable Network Operations Center (NOC) dashboard within the Granite360 all-in-one service portal.

Drawing on Granite's deep-seated expertise as a Managed Service Provider (MSP), NOCExpress offers an intuitive platform to visualize and take swift action on ticket trends, outages, and vital network data in real-time. Seamlessly integrated with Granite's carrier portals, the platform streamlines ticket management processes, from assignment to resolution. Moreover, NOCExpress seamlessly integrates with third-party ticket systems, further enhancing customers' visibility and control over their entire network ecosystem.

Crafted with the customer experience top of mind, NOCExpress incorporates user-friendly self-service capabilities for a diverse range of ticket management functions, enabling customers to easily create, modify, and escalate tickets. Augmented by customizable options for monitoring and alerts, the platform exemplifies Granite's ongoing advancements aimed at optimizing operational efficiency and network performance for its customers.

Granite's President and CEO, Rob Hale, expressed his excitement about the unveiling, stating, "NOCExpress is a testament to our commitment to equipping businesses with advanced tools to fine-tune their network operations, boosting efficiency and fostering growth. It's a game-changer in network management, designed to keep operations smooth and performance at its peak."

NOCExpress represents the latest evolution of the holistic Granite360 portal, complementing TechExpress to provide instant access to service ticket management, dynamic monitoring dashboards, and a vast network of highly skilled field technicians.

Adam Weiner, Vice President of Technology at Granite, underscored the transformative impact of NOCExpress, saying, "This platform is a significant shift in the way businesses will approach network management. With its advanced analytics and tailor-made reporting, NOCExpress empowers companies to stay ahead of potential issues, ensuring continuous operations and optimal network performance."

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

