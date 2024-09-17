Granite Maintains Perch as Massachusetts' Most Philanthropic Company for Third Consecutive Year

"Our ongoing success, both as a business and within the community, reflects Granite's commitment to making a positive difference. We remain dedicated to continuing our tradition of philanthropy and are grateful for the opportunity to give back," said Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite. Post this

Among the 96 companies honored as Top Charitable Contributors, Granite distinguished itself by contributing $38.4 million of the $362 million donated to Massachusetts-based nonprofits. Over the past three years, Granite has been the only company to donate over $38 million annually, highlighting its commitment and leadership in creating a meaningful impact both locally and beyond.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a leader in philanthropic giving," said Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite. "Our ongoing success, both as a business and within the community, reflects Granite's commitment to making a positive difference. We remain dedicated to continuing our tradition of philanthropy and are grateful for the opportunity to give back."

Since its founding in 2002, Granite has contributed over $300 million to a range of charitable causes and initiatives. The company's annual "Saving by Shaving" fundraiser alone has raised more than $55 million over the past 11 years for Boston Children's Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Earlier this year, the event, supported by Gov. Maura Healey, Celtics' Jrue Holiday, coach Joe Mazzulla, and other prominent figures, raised an additional $3.5 million for Boston Children's Hospital.

To learn more about Granite's philanthropic initiatives and its commitment to building a better community, please visit the Granite Gives Back website at http://www.granitenet.com/giving-back.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

Media Contact

Jeremy Robison, Granite, 617-837-4027, [email protected], www.granitenet.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Granite