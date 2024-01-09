Granite Named Official Partner for Microsoft Teams Operator Connect

Operator Connect through Granite provides businesses with an easy way to connect and communicate

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a $1.85 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies, today announced it is now an official partner for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams. This relationship underscores Granite's commitment to delivering exceptional collaboration experiences to its customers and solidifies its position as a trusted provider of advanced communications solutions.

With Operator Connect, Granite empowers businesses to easily connect to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) when using Teams. Leveraging Granite's robust network, businesses gain seamless access to the PSTN, enabling high-quality voice calls while utilizing modern collaboration and conferencing tools directly within the Teams app. This powerful integration eliminates the costs associated with a traditional telephony infrastructure and provides administrators with greater flexibility and control through the Teams Admin Center (TAC).

"This collaboration represents Granite's ongoing commitment to provide our customers with innovative and comprehensive communications solutions. Through direct peering and integration with Microsoft Teams, Granite customers will benefit from fast, reliable and secure connectivity, fully automated provisioning, and cost-effective rates," said Granite President and CEO Rob Hale. "Building upon our extensive track record of expertise and industry accolades, Operator Connect through Granite provides businesses with an easy way to connect and communicate."

Granite continues to expand its portfolio of solutions to empower organizations to stay ahead in the quickly evolving digital world. As a partner in the Operator Connect program, Granite has the necessary expertise to help businesses improve productivity, reduce costs and streamline operations through Microsoft Teams.

To learn more about the benefits of Operator Connect, visit granitenet.com/solutions/voice/operatorconnect/

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,250 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 11 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

