Granite Named to Forbes List of America's Best Employers 2024

QUINCY, Mass., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a provider of communications and technology solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced today that is has been honored again by Forbes, making it onto the prestigious list of America's Best Employers for the seventh year. Granite continues to stand out in the midsize company category, reflecting its enduring dedication to its team and corporate culture.

The "America's Best Midsize Employers 2024" recognition by Forbes recognizes excellent leadership and corporate success. Recipients are selected based a comprehensive survey of over 170,000 U.S. employees across all industry sectors. Granite is among the elite top 400 companies awarded this honor, distinguishing itself in a rigorous evaluation of over 3.5 million employer assessments nationwide.

"Receiving Forbes' recognition once more is a true testament to our team," says Rob Hale, Granite's President and CEO. "This consistent honor not only reinforces our efforts to provide our team with essential tools and opportunities for their success but also cements our reputation as a preferred employer committed to workplace excellence."

The Best Midsize Employers 2024 recognition is among many accolades Granite has received for its culture and workplace. Previously, Forbes named Granite to its lists of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for New Grads, and Best Employers by State in Massachusetts, where it has headquarters in Quincy, as well as in Florida, where it has two offices. In addition to Forbes' rankings, Granite has received several awards related to the company's health and wellness programs, financial performance, exceptional service delivery and philanthropic work.

Granite currently has 2,220 teammates at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. To date, Granite's charitable donations total more than $300 million.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

