Granite Receives 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

QUINCY, Mass., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a leading $1.85 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government entities, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named edgeboot as a recipient of a 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

Granite's edgeboot is the company's latest innovation in network management. This advanced managed power distribution unit (PDU) leverages patent-pending artificial intelligence (AI) and dual ethernet/LTE technology to monitor network device connectivity with unparalleled efficiency. Developed in-house through the Granite Labs, edgeboot leverages AI, wireless connectivity, and automated scripting to detect device issues and take necessary actions, including automatic rebooting, all without the need of human intervention.

"Empowering our customers with the latest technological advancements is at the core of all of Granite's innovations," said Granite President and CEO Rob Hale. "With its patent-pending AI platform and LTE connectivity for out of band management, edgeboot does just that, significantly minimizing network downtime, slashing operational costs, and streamlining device management. We're delighted that this innovation has been recognized with a INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award."

"I am honored to recognize Granite with a 2024 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, Granite has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Granite."

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on X.

