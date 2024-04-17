Granite Receives Prestigious Boston Business Journal Corporate Ally Award for Commitment to LGBT Solidarity

Earning accolades for inclusivity, the company continues to lead with pioneering LGBTQIA+ initiatives

QUINCY, Mass., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a leading $1.85 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government entities, has been recognized as one of the recipients of the esteemed Boston Business Journal Corporate Ally Award for 2024. This accolade is awarded to Massachusetts-based companies that exhibit a strong commitment to fostering awareness and solidarity within the LGBT community.

Since its establishment in 2019, Granite's internal LGBTQIA+ affinity group, Granite RockOUT, has been at the forefront of the company's efforts to nurture an inclusive and supportive work environment. With over 50 members, RockOUT is dedicated to uplifting the voices and experiences of Granite's LGBTQIA+ team members and allies.

Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite, expressed his pride in the company's achievements, stating, "Receiving the LGBT Corporate Ally Award is a testament to Granite's unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion. At Granite, we've fostered a culture where everyone can be their authentic selves, and initiatives like RockOUT are essential to that mission. We are honored by this recognition and will continue to champion positivity and inclusivity at every level of our operations."

Raul Medina, National Relationship Development Manager and chair of Granite RockOUT, added, "This award is not just a recognition of our efforts and the support of Granite's leadership, but a celebration of the strength and vibrancy of our LGBTQIA+ community within Granite. As chair of RockOUT and co-chair of CANDID, I've seen firsthand the powerful impact that a welcoming and supportive environment can have on individuals and on our company as a whole."

The Boston Business Journal's Corporate Ally Award shines a spotlight on organizations that go above and beyond in their advocacy for the LGBT community. Granite's efforts demonstrate a sincere dedication to ensuring all team members feel valued and supported, setting a benchmark for corporate responsibility and community engagement.

For more information about Granite and its diversity and inclusion initiatives, please visit http://www.granitenet.com.

