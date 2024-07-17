Granite Shines with Three Awards at the 19th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology

"Winning accolades across multiple categories for innovation in technology and corporate citizenship speaks volumes about our team's hard work and unwavering commitment to our core values," said Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite. Post this

New Product-Service of the Year | Telecommunications: edgeboot — edgeboot, the latest innovation from Granite Labs, is a groundbreaking smart product that revolutionizes network management. Its patented AI technology monitors network device connectivity, detects issues, and takes automatic actions, such as rebooting, without human intervention. This innovative solution dramatically reduces network downtime, streamlines troubleshooting efforts, and minimizes support costs.

"Being recognized in three categories at the Globee® Awards is a tremendous honor," said Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite. "These awards highlight Granite's dedication to developing cutting-edge solutions while giving back to the community. Winning accolades across multiple categories for innovation in technology and corporate citizenship speaks volumes about our team's hard work and unwavering commitment to our core values."

The Globee® Awards for Technology recognize and celebrate the most impactful advancements and contributions from organizations and individuals worldwide, spanning all industries. As a winner of the Globee® Awards for Technology, Granite joins a distinguished group of companies that are leading the way in innovation and technology.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

