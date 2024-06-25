Granite Sweeps 2024 Visionary Spotlight Awards from ChannelVision

"We're honored to be recognized by ChannelVision for the overall excellence of our channel program and technology innovations," said Charlie Pagliazzo, Vice President of Channel for Granite. Post this

Granite Channels was awarded Channel Program of the Year 2024 for its Accelerated Sales Program (ASP), which enables the company's sales partners to get up to speed quickly on Granite's expanding capabilities. ASP brings partners to Granite's headquarters campus for training on products and processes, tours of the campus and NOC, meetings with channel sales and operations teams, and briefings with department heads and CEO Rob Hale.

Notably, Granite was lauded for three innovations from Granite Labs, which develops proprietary technologies to solve communications challenges for today's businesses and governmental organizations. These include:

Top Innovation Award: edgeboot — Granite edgeboot is a new smart product that revolutionizes network management. Its patented AI monitors network device connectivity, detects issues and takes actions, including automatic rebooting, without human intervention, reducing downtime, streamlining troubleshooting, and minimizing dispatch costs.

Network Infrastructure Innovation of the Year: TechExpress — Launched in April 2024 , TechExpress simplifies the process of requesting and managing field tech services, such as repairs, technical support, equipment installation, and more. It's also the first component of the Granite360 all-in-one service portal.

, TechExpress simplifies the process of requesting and managing field tech services, such as repairs, technical support, equipment installation, and more. It's also the first component of the Granite360 all-in-one service portal. Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough: Greenix¬ — Greenix is a low-code orchestration platform that enables Granite solutions engineers or project managers to build their own business process workflows without coding. Greenix presently is being used by Granite's deployment teams to streamline and accelerate installations.

In addition to these innovations, Granite was honored for excellence in the following areas:

AI Implementation — Greenix

Managed Services — edgeboot & TechExpress

Enterprise Mobility — MDM & Mobile Plan Management

Vertical Markets and Deployments — Managed Services at Scale for Autocare and Healthcare

"We're honored to be recognized by ChannelVision for the overall excellence of our channel program and technology innovations," said Charlie Pagliazzo, Vice President of Channel for Granite. "The Visionary Spotlight Awards acknowledge Granite's laser focus on empowering our partners and customers with smart solutions and extraordinary experiences."

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

Media Contact

Jeremy Robison, Granite, 617-845-4027, [email protected], http://www.granitenet.com/

SOURCE Granite