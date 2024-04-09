Granite Telecommunications Boosts EPIK Solution with Strategic Rapid Response Monitoring Alliance

The partnership offers enhanced fire and security monitoring services

QUINCY, Mass., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a leading $1.85 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government entities, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Rapid Response Monitoring. This collaboration is set to offer top-tier professional monitoring services for customers utilizing Granite's patented EPIK solution for alarm signaling.

Granite's EPIK solution, renowned for its innovative approach as a cost-effective advanced Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS) replacement technology, has been implemented in thousands of locations throughout the United States.

"In forging this partnership with Rapid Response Monitoring, we're not just enhancing a product; we're elevating the entire safety and security landscape for our customers. This collaboration seamlessly integrates the innovative capabilities of our EPIK solution with Rapid Response's expert monitoring services, setting a new standard in the industry for reliability and peace of mind," said Granite President and CEO Rob Hale. "Together, we are committed to delivering a superior, life-protecting service that stands as a testament to what can be achieved when technology meets expertise."

EPIK stands out as a secure, reliable POTS alternative for fire and life safety needs. Amidst the industry-wide transition from POTS, EPIK is revolutionizing alarm communication signaling through its patented 'Central Office in a Box' technology, offering a resilient and highly available service that exceeds traditional copper landlines. With the ability to communicate via wireline data connections and multiple 4G LTE networks, EPIK ensures constant connectivity, even during outages. Leading authority having jurisdictions (AHJ), including the Fire Department of the City of New York and the California Office of the State Fire Marshal, have recognized EPIK as a managed facilities-based voice network (MFVN) permitted to transmit alarm signals under NFPA 72.

"Our alliance with Granite is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation," said Jeffrey Atkins, President of Rapid Response Monitoring. "Together, we are setting a new industry benchmark for safety and response services. It's an exciting time for both of our teams as we work together to offer unparalleled security and peace of mind to millions."

The union with Rapid Response elevates the EPIK offering, ensuring customer protection with a team of seasoned security experts. Rapid Response brings to the table 30 years of experience, having dealt with over a billion security alerts, and currently serves a vast customer base across North America and the Caribbean.

Rapid Response's integration boosts the EPIK experience by leveraging its extensive expertise and infrastructure, which includes state-of-the-art multi-redundant Command Centers and a dedicated Customer Care Center operating around the clock, every day of the year.

To learn more about Granite, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

About Rapid Response Monitoring

Founded in 1992, Rapid Response Monitoring is a leading provider of professional alarm monitoring services. In partnership with alarm Dealers, Integrators, and Installers, Rapid Response protects the lives and properties of customers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Employing the latest technology, Rapid Response exceeds all industry standards and delivers monitoring services 100% in-facility from fully redundant offices in Syracuse, NY, Corona, CA, and Henderson, NV. To learn more visit: http://www.rrms.com

Media Contact

Jeremy Robison, Granite Telecommunications, 617-845-4027, [email protected], www.granitenet.com

Jennifer Rumble, CerconeBrownCompany, 704-923-6378, [email protected], www.cerconebrown.com

SOURCE Granite Telecommunications