Granite Telecommunications CEO Rob Hale Honored on 2023 Channel Futures DE&I 101 List

List recognizes individuals working to promote diversity, equity & inclusion in technology channels

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a $1.85 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced today that Granite's President and CEO Rob Hale is among the honorees on the 2023 Channel Futures DE&I 101 list for the second consecutive year. The list recognizes individuals from a wide spectrum of multicultural backgrounds who are driving diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in technology channels through their words, actions and leadership.

"I'm honored to be named among Channel Future's DEI 101 members. At Granite, diversity, equity and inclusion are more than values - they are fundamental to who we are and how we operate," said Hale. "We've seen firsthand that embracing a diverse blend of perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences is not just crucial for our organizational growth but enriches the community we serve."

The Channel Futures DE&I 101 lists the most prominent individuals in the technology channel focused on improving their organization's performance and innovation by having the most diverse, equitable and inclusive teams and workplaces. The Channel Futures DE&I 101 members are breaking new ground by showing the technology industry and business community that sound DE&I strategies can impact business outcomes.

Hale's enthusiastic support for Granite's corporate DE&I initiatives has earned many accolades for the company, including recognition by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity. Hale plays a pivotal role in identifying, planning and funding philanthropic projects, including DEI initiatives.

Granite's DEI initiatives include:

CANDID (Community Awareness Networking Diversity Inclusion Development)

RockOUT (formed to support Granite's LGBTQA+ community and its allies)

Allison Ordway Pride Leadership Award in memory of Allison Ordway , a talented salesperson and supporter of Granite's LGBTQA+ initiatives.

, a talented salesperson and supporter of Granite's LGBTQA+ initiatives. WE CAN (Women Empowered Through Collaboration, Appreciation and Networking)

Hale participates in community initiatives and organizations through Granite activities, encouraging employees to get involved and leading by example. Some community organizations that Granite has recently impacted include:

Quincy Asian Resources, Inc. and Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center: Granite donated $50,000 to these Asian-American support groups to help raise awareness and end hostility toward Asian Americans.

to these Asian-American support groups to help raise awareness and end hostility toward Asian Americans. Boston Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Youth (BAGLY): Granite donated $15,000 to sponsor BAGLY's efforts to support mental health in the LGBTQA+ community.

to sponsor BAGLY's efforts to support mental health in the LGBTQA+ community. Ryan O'Callaghan Foundation: Granite has donated multiple times to this foundation, which provides scholarships, support and mentorship programs for LGBTQA+ athletes.

Black-Owned Businesses: Granite partners with Black-owned businesses in its various office locations to promote their services to Granite's employees.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change: Granite teammates in the Atlanta office raised funds for this organization supporting social activism.

office raised funds for this organization supporting social activism. Girls, Inc., Women's Lunch Place, The Soul Project: Granite donated funds to these organizations and encouraged service opportunities during Women's History Month.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,250 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 11 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

Media Contact

Jeremy Robison, Granite Telecommunications, 617.845.4027, [email protected], www.granitenet.com

Jen Rumble, CerconeBrownCompany, 704.923.6378, [email protected]

SOURCE Granite Telecommunications