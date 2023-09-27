Granite Telecommunications CEO Rob Hale Named to Boston Power 50 List

Boston Business Journal's Power 50 List Celebrates Leaders Advancing Equity, Inclusion, and Positive Change in the Community

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a $1.85 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies, today announced that Granite President and CEO Rob Hale was named to the Boston Business Journal's 2023 Power 50: Movement Makers List for the second consecutive year and the sixth time overall.

The Power 50 honors leaders in the Greater Boston business community who are creating change and taking actionable steps to make Boston continue to grow as a place for equity, inclusion, and diverse points of view.

"I am deeply honored to once again be named among Boston's Power 50 list of leaders who are making our community stronger," said Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite. "In recent years, both Boston and the global community have encountered tremendous uncertainty and challenges. However, it is precisely at these moments when the importance of investing in our communities and each other becomes most evident. We recognize that Granite's success will forever be intertwined with the generous support of the Greater Boston community and we are committed to reciprocating this generosity to ensure that this community continues to thrive and flourish alongside us."

Hale's inclusion in the Power 50 is the latest acknowledgement of his leadership in DE&I initiatives. In 2022, he was also named to the Channel Futures DE&I 101 list, list, and Granite was recognized by Forbes in 2019 as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity.

Hale founded Granite in 2002 in Quincy, Mass. and has since grown the company to revenues exceeding $1.85 billion annualized. As Granite has grown to be one of the largest privately held businesses in Massachusetts, it has established a reputation as one of the region's most philanthropic companies. Earlier this year, Granite was named the No. 1 Most Charitable Company in Massachusetts for a third time after donating $72.8 million to local nonprofits in 2022.

Granite's DE&I initiatives foster an environment that celebrates individuality and embraces all members of the community. In 2019, Hale backed the formation of Granite RockOUT, an employee resource group to support the company's LGBTQA+ community. Following the 2020 murder of George Floyd, Hale initiated the CANDID program to bolster diversity, education, and community partnerships. Both groups remain highly active in the community, thanks to Hale's unwavering dedication and the commitment of his entire Granite team. Recently, Granite was one of the sponsors of the NAACP when the NAACP National Convention returned to Boston for the first time since 1982. Similarly, in support of the LGBTQA+ community, Granite RockOUT sponsored a float and organized a march during the 2023 Boston Pride Parade when it made its return to the city after a three-year hiatus.

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S.

