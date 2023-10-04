Granite Telecommunications Chief Administrative Officer Michael B. Galvin to Speak at INCOMPAS Show on October 10

Galvin who also serves as INCOMPAS Board Chair will be joined by other key leaders to discuss competition policy, speeding broadband deployment and "Internet for All"

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, the nation's premier multilocation provider for communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies, today announced that Chief Administrative Officer, Michael B. Galvin, will be speaking at the 2023 INCOMPAS Show in Tampa, Florida.

Galvin will be speaking on Tuesday, October 10, 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. in the Florida Ballroom on the panel, Connecting America: The Path to Internet for All, accompanied by executives from Crown Castle and Google Fiber. The panel will also feature BroadLAND USA leadership – INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering and Former FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, more than 8.5 million households and small businesses in the U.S. lack access to high-speed internet. President Biden, who has pushed for increased broadband competition as part of his policy goals, signed the historic bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which provides $42.5 billion to help deploy new broadband networks to bring internet connectivity to millions of unserved and underserved locations across America.

"Connectivity and competition are essential to every American home and small business. Internet for All is a national priority and Granite is a committed partner in delivering on the promise of the bipartisan Infrastructure Act," said Galvin. "INCOMPAS is the home for new ideas that reshape our industry through proven competition and innovation policy that drive economic growth. It's an honor to share the stage with fellow internet innovators, Crown Castle and Google Fiber, to discuss best practices for building faster more affordable networks of the future."

Granite is a Platinum Sponsor at this year's INCOMPAS Show. The company will also host a private meeting room in Room No. 7 at Tampa Marriott Water Street and participate in the Buyers Forum.

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,250 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 11 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

