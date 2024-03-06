Granite Telecommunications Continues Reign as Lightstream's Network Partner of the Year for 2023

For the second year running, the $1.85 billion tech giant sets the benchmark for network service excellence and partnership success

QUINCY, Mass., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a leading $1.85 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government entities, has been honored as Lightstream's Network Partner of the Year for 2023, marking the second consecutive year Granite has received this prestigious accolade. Following its 2022 win as Platinum Network Partner of the Year, Granite continues to set the standard for excellence in network services and partnerships.

The Partner of the Year awards by Lightstream celebrates excellence across various services, with notable winners in categories such as Distribution, Innovation, Emerging Security, and Cloud services. Granite's repeat honor underscores its leading position in the network services domain, showcasing its commitment to providing robust support and reliable solutions.

"We are thrilled to be named Lightstream's Network Partner of the Year for the second year in a row," said Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite Telecommunications. "This back-to-back recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and our relentless pursuit of excellence in network services. It reaffirms our leadership in the industry and our commitment to delivering the robust support and innovative solutions our clients expect. We're proud of this achievement and excited to continue setting the standard for quality and partnership in the telecommunications sector."

Granite's achievements extend beyond network services, contributing to the success of many Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies through the Lightstream partnership. This recognition from Lightstream not only celebrates the past year's accomplishments but also sets the stage for future innovations and continued excellence in customer service and technological advancements.

Lightstream's Network Operations Practice Lead, Brian Rhees, spotlighted Granite Telecommunications for its pivotal role in their achievements, saying, "A massive shout out to Granite Telecommunications, our Network Partner of the Year! Their unwavering reliability and unparalleled support have been instrumental in our success. Congratulations to Granite for this well-deserved recognition!"

Granite's partnership with Lightstream spans approximately seven years, during which both entities have tailored a relationship optimizing sales, support, and leadership efforts. This collaboration has generated significant revenue across multiple product sets, including EPIK, POTS, edgeboot, and broadband solutions. Granite's ability to execute rollouts for some of the largest Fortune institutions in the U.S. has been a key factor in Lightstream's recognition.

To learn more about Granite, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

