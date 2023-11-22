Granite Telecommunications Honored at U.S. Broadband Summit in Washington D.C.

Event Recognizes Industry Leaders in Broadband Innovation

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a $1.85 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies, today announced it received dual honors at the inaugural U.S. Broadband Awards in Washington, D.C. The company was recognized for its innovative contributions in two categories: Best Use of 5G Fixed Wireless Access for Remote/Rural Connectivity and Best Public Services Deployment.

The U.S. Broadband Awards celebrate the best solutions, programs, use cases, technology, and individuals working to connect everyone across the United States through broadband. The honorees were recognized at a gala during the culminating night of the U.S. Broadband Summit, where leaders in the wider broadband industry gather to highlight companies and individuals at the forefront of advancing broadband technology.

This recognition highlights Granite's momentum in building a nationwide broadband presence through strategic partnerships and utilizing advanced technology to enhance broadband access and quality. Offering diverse broadband speeds and technologies nationwide, the company has a proven history of crafting customized, carrier-independent networks spanning thousands of geographically dispersed locations, including remote and underserved areas. Partnering with Granite yields reduced costs, enhanced network reliability, and an improved customer experience—all conveniently accessible through Granite's one-stop shop for voice, data, and network solutions.

"Receiving recognition at the U.S. Broadband Awards is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication and determination to push the boundaries of what is possible in broadband technology," remarked Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite Telecommunications. "Our ongoing goal has always been to deliver inventive solutions that meet the dynamic needs of our customers, and this acknowledgment reinforces our resolute commitment to that mission."

To learn more about how Granite is transforming connectivity for businesses, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,250 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 11 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

Media Contact

Jeremy Robison, Granite Telecommunications, 617.845.4027, [email protected], http://www.granitenet.com

Jen Rumble, CerconeBrownCompany, 704.923.6378, [email protected]

SOURCE Granite Telecommunications,