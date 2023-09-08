Granite Telecommunications Issues Statement on Anna Gomez's FCC Confirmation

CEO Rob Hale Congratulates Anna Gomez and Welcomes the Return of a Full Federal Communications Commission

QUINCY, Mass. , Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rob Hale, President & CEO of Granite Telecommunications, a leading provider for competitive communication solutions for business and government customers, today issued the following statement in response to Senate confirmation of Anna Gomez, who will serve on the Federal Communications Commission:

"Granite congratulates Anna Gomez on her Senate confirmation to serve on the Federal Communications Commission. This is a tremendous honor for Ms. Gomez, whose experience and dedication to public service will benefit consumers, families, businesses, anchor institutions and government service providers.

"This is a historic moment for the broadband industry because, with Ms. Gomez's confirmation, a full FCC can continue to help foster a more dynamic, future-focused marketplace that ensures all Americans have access to competition, innovation and affordable reliable connectivity.

"Granite looks forward to working with the FCC to foster small business growth through competition, and to making progress towards closing the digital divide by expanding access to more choices in the marketplace that bring cost-effective, high-speed internet for everyone in America."

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S.

