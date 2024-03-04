Granite Telecommunications Senior Executives to Speak at INCOMPAS Policy Summit on March 5

Company's Chief Administrative Officer and Chief People Officer will be joined by other key leaders to discuss competition policy, broadband deployment and AI Innovation

QUINCY, Mass., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, the nation's premier innovation provider for communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies, today announced that Chief Administrative Officer, Michael B. Galvin, and Chief People Officer, Sana Sheikh, will be speaking at The 2024 INCOMPAS Policy Summit in Washington, D.C.

Sheikh will be speaking at 8:15 a.m. on the panel, "How Networks are Incorporating AI to Optimize Innovation Across All Industries," accompanied by leadership from the Blue Owl Group and former FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn. Meanwhile, Galvin will be speaking at 9:30 a.m. on the panel, "Are You Broadband Ready? How to Use the Ready City Checklists," accompanied by public policy experts from Google Fiber, Crown Castle, and the Kansas Office of Broadband Deployment. Both panels will be moderated by INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering.

"Competition and innovation policy are essential to making 'Internet for All' a reality for every American home and small business." said Galvin, who also serves as INCOMPAS Board Chair. "Granite is a committed partner in delivering on the promise of the bipartisan Infrastructure Act, and working with state and local leaders to ensure public investment delivers more innovation, increased competition and lower prices."

"The AI revolution is dramatically changing our networks and unlocking the next wave of connectivity and innovation," said Sana Sheikh, Granite's Chief People Officer. "Granite is focused on creating 'innovation infrastructure' that helps our clients improve network performance and safety while positioning them for the future."

The INCOMPAS Policy Summit provides a unique opportunity for communications and technology business executives to connect with policy makers on the industry's most pressing questions. The program will feature keynote speakers from Congress, as well as officials from the FCC, Department of Commerce's NTIA, Department of Treasury, and other administrative and state broadband agencies. Granite is a gold sponsor at this year's event.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,250 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 11 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

Media Contact

Jeremy Robison, Granite Telecommunications, (774) 226-0975, [email protected], https://www.granitenet.com/

Jennifer Rumble, CerconeBrownCompany, (704) 923-6378, [email protected]

SOURCE Granite Telecommunications