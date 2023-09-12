Granite Wins 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award

"Our partners' success is our success, and we'll continue our commitment to Px. Partners first." Tweet this

Granite Channels specializes in network connectivity and management solutions for sales partners. Granite's expertise in the multi-location end-user space enables those partners to deliver mission critical technology to enterprise and government entities across the U.S. and Canada. By leveraging Granite's network access aggregation model and managed services platform, partners are equipped to seamlessly close sales across multiple product offerings, in all verticals, and earn a monthly residual compensation for the life of the account.

"Granite is proud to be recognized by TMC and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine as a leader in the Channel," said Charlie Pagliazzo, Vice President of Channels at Granite. "Above all, we value the Channel community's understanding that Granite Channels puts partners first as we strive to consistently deliver best in class solutions and support. By actively listening to what our partners share from the forefront of end-user interaction, Granite is uniquely positioned to engineer innovative network management solutions, in both hardware and software, enabling us to consistently deliver success. Our partners' success is our success, and we'll continue our commitment to Px. Partners first."

"On behalf of TMC and the editors of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, we are honored to recognize Granite as a winner of the INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award for its distinguished partner program," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We look forward to seeing continued excellence from Granite in the future."

Winners of the 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award are published in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,250 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 11 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

