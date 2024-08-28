Grant Cardone Foundation Announces Annual Night in White Event Empowering Staten Island's Underserved Youth through Financial Literacy

"Empowering at-risk youth through financial literacy and mentoring is essential to expanding our reach on Staten Island. It's a privilege to connect my home community with the broader mission of the Grant Cardone Foundation," Phil Farinacci, Director of Philanthropy for The Grant Cardone Foundation. Post this

"We are thrilled to host this event in such a stunning location, and even more excited about the impact the funds raised will have on our community," said Phil Farinacci, Director of Philanthropy for The Grant Cardone Foundation. "As a Staten Island native, this event holds deep personal significance for me. Empowering at-risk youth through financial literacy and mentoring is essential to expanding our reach on Staten Island. It's a privilege to connect my home community with the broader mission of the Grant Cardone Foundation."

The foundation is also proud to announce Philip Gaurnieri, CEO of Empire State Bank, as the recipient of The 10X Community Partner Award.

"We are honored to recognize Mr. Gaurnieri," Farinacci added. "His commitment, along with Empire State Bank's support as a VIP Sponsor of the evening, highlights the critical role of community collaboration in achieving our mission."

Additional speakers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. Attendees can look forward to hearing stories of transformation and witnessing the tangible impact of their contributions.

Tickets for the event are available at https://grantcardone.com/impact and various sponsorship packages are available for businesses and individuals who wish to extend their support. Potential sponsors can review the sponsorship deck at https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:US:7e70c8b0-4cb9-4569-b798-2121c59cea69

Members of the press are invited to cover the event and can contact [email protected] for additional details. For the latest updates, follow @thegrantcardonefoundation on all social media platforms and visit our official event page at https://grantcardone.com/impact.

About the Grant Cardone Foundation:

The Grant Cardone Foundation is dedicated to providing mentoring and financial literacy education to underserved and at-risk youth. By empowering young entrepreneurs, GCF aims to foster resilience and drive economic growth within communities.

About Grant Cardone:

Grant Cardone owns and operates over seven privately held companies, and a private equity real estate firm, Cardone Capital, with a multifamily portfolio of assets worth over $4.7 Billion. He is one of the Top Crowdfunders in the world, raising over $1.4 Billion in equity via social media. He is featured on Season 2 of Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire, where he takes on the challenge of building a million dollar business in 90 days. Grant is a New York Times bestselling author of 11 business books, including The 10X Rule, which led to Cardone establishing the 10X Global Movement and the 10X Growth Conference, now the largest business and entrepreneur conference in the world. Grant is an international social media influencer, the number one sales trainer in the world, and an internationally renowned speaker on leadership, real estate, investing, entrepreneurship, social media, and finance. He is a regular guest on Fox News, Fox Business, CNBC, and MSNBC. He also is a contributing writer for Forbes, Success Magazine, Business Insider, Entrepreneur.com and the Huffington Post.

To learn more about Grant Cardone visit https://www.grantcardone.com

Media Contact:

Public Relations, Cardone Training Technologies, Inc., 310-777-0255, [email protected]

Media Contact

Public Relations, Grant Cardone Foundation, 310-777-0255, [email protected] , www.grantcardonefoundation.com

SOURCE Grant Cardone Foundation