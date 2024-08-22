Grant Cardone Foundation Celebrates the Success of Its Seventh 10X Pitch Off, Empowering Young Entrepreneurs

"The 10X Pitch Off was enlightening, providing the space and materials I needed to thrive during my pitch," said former winner Stacy Geuch. "The judges gave constructive criticism and follow-up questions, sparking a conversation about potential improvements to my business venture. Post this

For this latest 10X Pitch Off, participants were required to be affiliated with partner organizations offering business-style curricula. They underwent an extensive 6-10 week preparation period, culminating in the final competition at 10X HQ, where the top 10 finalists showcased their innovative ideas.

"Our seventh Pitch Off reaffirmed our commitment to breaking down the initial barriers to entrepreneurship for young people," said Philip Farinacci, Director of Philanthropy at the Grant Cardone Foundation. "We are proud to witness the creativity and determination of these young individuals, who are poised to build lasting businesses that will benefit not only themselves but their communities."

The impact of the Pitch Off transcends individual achievements. GCF is confident that participants will establish sustainable businesses that contribute to economic growth in their local areas and beyond. Through partnerships with organizations such as Seeds of Fortune, NFTE (Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship), and Tumaini DC, GCF aims to expand the reach of the Pitch Off, creating even more opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

"The 10X Pitch Off was enlightening, providing the space and materials I needed to thrive during my pitch," said former winner Stacy Geuch. "The judges gave constructive criticism and follow-up questions, sparking a conversation about potential improvements to my business venture. One key takeaway from my experience was the importance of resilience and continual improvement, which ultimately led to my first-place award in the competition."

Since its inception, 10X Pitch Off has hosted seven events, resulting in 66 student pitches, 24 awards, and a total of $128,000 in funds distributed.

The Grant Cardone Foundation invites the public to support its mission by donating or spreading the word about its initiatives. Financial contributions and relationship-building efforts are essential to sustaining GCF's work in empowering young entrepreneurs. To learn more about the Grant Cardone Foundation and explore testimonials from participants please visit https://grantcardonefoundation.com/testimonials/

About the Grant Cardone Foundation:

The Grant Cardone Foundation is dedicated to providing mentoring and financial literacy education to underserved and at-risk youth. By empowering young entrepreneurs, GCF aims to foster resilience and drive economic growth within communities.

About Grant Cardone:

Grant Cardone owns and operates over seven privately held companies, and a private equity real estate firm, Cardone Capital, with a multifamily portfolio of assets worth over $4.7 Billion. He is one of the Top Crowdfunders in the world, raising over $1.4 Billion in equity via social media. He is featured on Season 2 of Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire, where he takes on the challenge of building a million dollar business in 90 days. Grant is a New York Times bestselling author of 11 business books, including The 10X Rule, which led to Cardone establishing the 10X Global Movement and the 10X Growth Conference, now the largest business and entrepreneur conference in the world. Grant is an international social media influencer, the number one sales trainer in the world, and an internationally renowned speaker on leadership, real estate, investing, entrepreneurship, social media, and finance. He is a regular guest on Fox News, Fox Business, CNBC, and MSNBC. He also is a contributing writer for Forbes, Success Magazine, Business Insider, Entrepreneur.com and the Huffington Post. To learn more about Grant Cardone visit https://www.grantcardone.com

