Grant Cardone Foundation Educates Over 150 Miami Youth In Growth Mindset, Business and Wealth Creation

But this was just the first workshop hosted by the Grant Cardone Foundation.

On March 22, Grant Cardone Enterprises and GCF once again opened their doors to students through Educate Tomorrow and the Citrus Family Care Network. Over 50 students aged 16-20 attended the workshop to learn Grant Cardone's "Wealth Creation Formula." These adolescents and young adults left with concrete knowledge on how to create income, increase income, and save it all to then invest.

All students received a tour of 10X HQ and copies of Grant Cardone's Millionaire Booklet and 10X Entrepreneur Book.

A month later, another group of students converged on 10X HQ from Miami's Toussaint L'Ouverture Elementary School. Mr. Steve Spray, Director of Customer Success Representatives at Cardone Enterprises, taught the elementary students about achieving success and using motivation and focus to accomplish their goals.

More workshops just like these are on the way thanks to the Grant Cardone Foundation. Grant Cardone, the founder of the GCF has made it his mission to provide education and mentorship to underprivileged youth around the world:

"I want to help kids and young adults who need mentoring, direction and guidance. I know how badly I needed a father figure and how painful it is growing up without a strong role model. I told my mom when I was 16, 'one day I will be successful and I am going to help a lot of people.' Now I am delivering on that promise with The Grant Cardone Foundation." — Grant Cardone

To find out more about the Grant Cardone Foundation, visit: https://grantcardonefoundation.com/

About Grant Cardone : Grant Cardone is a Fund Manager and Real estate investor with over 4 Billion dollars of assets under management, an American author, business consultant, and speaker. He is a New York Times Best Selling author of more than eight books: Sell To Survive, The Closer's Survival Guide, If You're Not First, You're Last, The 10X Rule, Sell or Be Sold, The Millionaire Booklet, Be Obsessed or Be Average, and The Wealth Creation Formula. Grant showed off his revenue driving ability and promotional prowess when he was featured in Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire, Season 2.





About Toussaint L'Ouverture Elementary: Toussaint L'Ouverture Elementary is a Pre-K—5 public school located in Miami, FL. They aim to transform their students' mindsets and expose them to real life professions to ensure students will become successful and productive citizens in this world.

