Grant Cardone Foundation Raises Over $6 Million for At-Risk Youth in Spectacular Six-Day Cruise

The cruise offered not just luxury and relaxation, but a journey of purpose and generosity. Over the course of five nights and six inspiring days, attendees engaged in events and workshops aimed at empowering both professional and personal growth while actively participating in social activities benefiting The Grant Cardone Foundation. From art auctions to golfing and competitive table games, guests enthusiastically came together to network and fundraise for underprivileged children.

Among the highlight sessions were:



Building Community Through Success & Service with John Maxwell, exploring the power of leadership in fostering meaningful connections.

Putting Faith to Work with Tim Storey, emphasizing how faith can drive action and transform lives.

Investing in 2025 with Grant Cardone & Ryan Tseko, providing insights into future investment strategies.

Growth, Partners, Scaling & Giving Back with Natalie Dawson & Brandon Dawson, sharing successful methodologies for business expansion while giving back to communities.

Women in 2025 featuring Elena Cardone, Natalie Dawson & Sheri Hamilton, discussing the evolving role and impact of women in the future.

Trading Stock in 2025 with Marc LoPresti, Jon & Pete Najarian, offering expert perspectives on upcoming stock market trends.

10X Health presented by Brandon Dawson & Daniel Wallerstorfer, focusing on innovative health strategies for optimal living.

Fear & Mindset with Grant Cardone, addressing how to overcome mental barriers to achieve success.

Rags to Riches with Glenn & Mindy Stearns, inspiring stories about turning challenges into extraordinary opportunities.

This remarkable achievement underscores the dedication and generosity of all participants. "Alone we can do so little, but together we can make real change and provide a fighting chance to children who deserve to dream," said Cardone.

Building on the overwhelming success of this year's cruise, plans for the next event are already in motion, promising even greater impact and engagement. To secure a cabin for 2025, please visit https://www.grantcardone.com/cruise

The Grant Cardone Foundation remains committed to its mission of providing hope and opportunities by educating underserved youth in financial and entrepreneurial principles.

For further information on upcoming initiatives and events, please visit http://www.grantcardonefoundation.com or follow us on social media @grantcardonefoundation.

About Grant Cardone Foundation:

The Grant Cardone Foundation is a philanthropic organization committed to providing financial literacy and entrepreneurship education to underserved and at-risk youth. Founded by Grant Cardone, an internationally acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, and New York Times bestselling author, the Foundation aims to empower the next generation with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve their full potential and break the cycle of poverty.

Through various programs, workshops, and partnerships with schools, community organizations, and other non-profits, the Grant Cardone Foundation provides valuable resources that foster financial independence, self-confidence, and entrepreneurial spirit to uplift and support the leaders of tomorrow.

