Grant Cardone to Deliver Keynote Address at Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2024)

"This year's forum will serve as a vital platform for sharing and enhancing AI-related experiences and investment outcomes, while also facilitating discussions on future ambitions in investment, economy, & development, all under a unified theme focused on prosperity." Post this

Event Highlights Featuring Grant Cardone:

Keynote Session: Cardone will share his revolutionary strategies during a keynote on September 18th, 2024 .

. VIP Meet and Greet: Attendees can look forward to an exclusive VIP meet-and-greet session in the investors' lounge.

Media Engagements: Cardone will be available for media interviews both before and during the forum.

Fireside Chat: Cardone will join Kristan "Kris Fade" Fahd, an Australian-Lebanese radio presenter, host, and musician, for an engaging fireside chat on September 19th, 2024 .

In light of Sharjah's impressive status as the fifth fastest-growing city for FDI attraction in 2023, and its consistent year-on-year GDP growth of 6%, driven by its vibrant cultural, industrial, and manufacturing sectors, His Excellency Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), commented on the 7th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF): "This year's forum will serve as a vital platform for sharing and enhancing AI-related experiences and investment outcomes, while also facilitating discussions on future ambitions in investment, economy, and development, all under a unified theme focused on prosperity."

"I want to thank the organizers, His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi and the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), for inviting me to participate in this momentous watershed event," said Grant Cardone. "I share their passion for making financial prosperity blueprints available to all and am thrilled to contribute to this initiative that empowers individuals and businesses alike."

About Grant Cardone:

Grant Cardone owns and operates over seven privately held companies, and a private equity real estate firm, Cardone Capital, with a multifamily portfolio of assets worth over $4.7 Billion. He is one of the Top Crowdfunders in the world, raising over $1.4 Billion in equity via social media. He is featured on Season 2 of Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire, where he takes on the challenge of building a million dollar business in 90 days. Grant is a New York Times bestselling author of 11 business books, including The 10X Rule, which led to Cardone establishing the 10X Global Movement and the 10X Growth Conference, now the largest business and entrepreneur conference in the world. Grant is an international social media influencer, the number one sales trainer in the world, and an internationally renowned speaker on leadership, real estate, investing, entrepreneurship, social media, and finance. He is a regular guest on Fox News, Fox Business, CNBC, and MSNBC. He also is a contributing writer for Forbes, Success Magazine, Business Insider, Entrepreneur.com and the Huffington Post. To learn more about Grant Cardone visit https://www.grantcardone.com.

For media information or to schedule an interview with Grant Cardone, please contact [email protected]

About Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF):

The Sharjah Investment Forum is an annual event that brings together industry leaders, businessmen, investors, and entrepreneurs from around the globe to discuss critical topics related to investment and economic development. SIF provides a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and exploring new opportunities for business growth and innovation. Visit https://www.sharjahinvestmentforum.com for more details about SIF 2024.

Media Contact

Public Relations, Cardone Capital, 310-771-0255, [email protected], https://cardonecapital.com/

SOURCE Cardone Training Technologies, inc.