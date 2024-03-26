Grant Cardone To Host The 8th Annual 10X Growth Conference For Thousands Of In-Person Attendees and 104,000+ Virtual Registrants!

This will be the most controversial Growth Conference ever... - Grant Cardone Post this

Past 10X Growth Conference speakers include President Donald Trump, Kevin Hart, Usher, Dana White, Snoop Dogg, Megyn Kelly, Tom Brady, Tommy Hilfiger, Robert Herjavec, Steve Harvey, Kevin Turner, Cathie Wood, Drew Brees and many more world-renowned personalities.

Speakers will address a sold out crowd of success-obsessed business owners and entrepreneurs regarding a variety of topics including revenue creation, marketing, networking, scaling, personal development, leadership, discipline and their own personal journey to success.

This year's 10X Growth Conference, (Growth Con 8), has already sold out without revealing the name of a single guest speaker for the event. Returning speakers for the event include Grant and Elena Cardone, Jarrod Glandt, Tim Grover, and Brandon Dawson.

Unlike previous Growth Cons, for the first time ever, Cardone has decided to offer the 10X Growth Conference Virtual Experience — for free for those who wish to attend the conference virtually. Current virtual attendees number just over 104,000 — but they are expected to exceed 150,000 by the time the conference begins on April 2.

With less than one week to go before kicking off the event, Grant Cardone and the 10X Team are hard at work preparing to provide 10s of thousands of attendees with a business experience unlike any other.

About Grant Cardone: Grant Cardone is a Fund Manager and Real estate investor, an American author, business consultant, and speaker. He is a New York Times Best Selling author of more than eight books: Sell To Survive, The Closer's Survival Guide, If You're Not First, You're Last, The 10X Rule, Sell or Be Sold, The Millionaire Booklet, Be Obsessed or Be Average, and The Wealth Creation Formula. Grant showed off his revenue driving ability and promotional prowess when he was featured in Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire, Season 2.

