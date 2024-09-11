Grant Cardone to Lead First-Ever Free 10X Dubai Mastermind Event: A Game-Changer for Business Strategies

"I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to lead the 10X Dubai Mastermind event," said Grant Cardone. "This initiative is about empowering individuals and businesses with the tools and strategies they need to achieve exponential success. Post this

In conjunction with Dubai-based 10X Business Coaches, Alex Zastoupil and Dr. Maryam Al Ali, founders of Clear and Conquer, Grant Cardone will lead the transformative 10X Dubai Mastermind event on September 21, 2024, at the JW Marriott Marina Dubai. Topics covered will include the 10X Mindset, Sales, Marketing, Goals & Targets, Money, Investing, Real Estate, and Crowdfunding. This event, designed to empower individuals with life-changing business strategies, will be free for all attendees, reflecting Cardone's dedication to fostering growth in the region.

Event Details for 10X Dubai Mastermind:

Date: September 21, 2024

Location: JW Marriott Marina Dubai

Admission: Free to the public (Advanced registration required)

Registration: https://grantcardone.com/dubai10x

Grant Cardone's dual participation in the SIF 2024 and the 10X Dubai Mastermind represents a rare opportunity for business leaders, entrepreneurs and the general public to gain invaluable insights and practical tools essential for accelerating business growth. By attending these sessions, participants will be equipped with the knowledge and strategies needed to achieve unprecedented success in their respective fields.

"I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to lead the 10X Dubai Mastermind event," said Grant Cardone. "This initiative is about empowering individuals and businesses with the tools and strategies they need to achieve exponential success.

For more information and to secure your spot for the 10X Dubai Mastermind, please visit https://grantcardone.com/dubai10x

About Grant Cardone:

Grant Cardone owns and operates over seven privately held companies, and a private equity real estate firm, Cardone Capital, with a multifamily portfolio of assets worth over $4.7 Billion. He is one of the Top Crowdfunders in the world, raising over $1.4 Billion in equity via social media. He is featured on Season 2 of Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire, where he takes on the challenge of building a million dollar business in 90 days. Grant is a New York Times bestselling author of 11 business books, including The 10X Rule, which led to Cardone establishing the 10X Global Movement and the 10X Growth Conference, now the largest business and entrepreneur conference in the world. Grant is an international social media influencer, the number one sales trainer in the world, and an internationally renowned speaker on leadership, real estate, investing, entrepreneurship, social media, and finance. He is a regular guest on Fox News, Fox Business, CNBC, and MSNBC. He also is a contributing writer for Forbes, Success Magazine, Business Insider, Entrepreneur.com and the Huffington Post. To learn more about Grant Cardone visit https://www.grantcardone.com.

For media information or to schedule an interview with Grant Cardone, please contact [email protected].

About Clear and Conquer:

Clear and Conquer, founded by Alex Zastoupil and Dr. Maryam Al Ali, provides consultancy and coaching services specializing in business growth and development. As Dubai-based 10X Business Coaches, they are dedicated to delivering comprehensive frameworks and strategies that drive business success. To learn more about Clear and Conquer visit https://www.clearandconquer.com

Media Contact

Public Relations, Cardone Training Technologies Inc., 310-777-0255, [email protected], https://grantcardone.com/dubai10x

SOURCE Cardone Training Technologies Inc.