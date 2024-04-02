Grant Cardone's Cardone Ventures Leads A Strategic Investment And Partnership With REVIV To Launch World's First Patented Precision Nutrition System With 10X Health

Grant Cardone and Cardone Ventures announce a strategic investment and partnership with REVIV Global to revolutionize nutritional health and launch the world's first patented Precision Nutrition System with its portfolio company 10X Health System.

MIAMI, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cardone Ventures is proud to announce its investment and partnership with the world's leading IV therapy company, REVIV Global, spearheaded by Sarah Lomas, with a decade-long commitment to safety, regulatory efficacy, and the life science aspects of IV Therapy.

Being announced this week at the 10X Growth Conference, the world's largest business live event which hosts 75,000 people, this partnership will combine the world-class technology, research, and development of REVIV Global with the fastest-growing performance health brand in the world, 10X Health System.

Building upon REVIV's 10+ years of R&D around precision nutrition, 10X Health System will be expanding its genetic testing capabilities by launching a new Precision Genetic Test with one of the leading life sciences companies in the world. This test analyzes more than 50 genetics related specifically to weight and nutrition. The output of this test is a personalized 400+ page comprehensive report, explaining your genetic results along with recommendations designed to be easily integrated into a person's daily lifestyle, including precision nutrition requirements, food recommendations, and exercise plans.

Our patented Precision Nutrition technology will revolutionize the way that people worldwide will consume nutrition through supplements and IV Therapy via precision genetic-based algorithms.

Once you complete the 10X Precision Genetic test, a customer will be able to purchase 10X Precision Nutrition, 10X Precision Weight Management Supplements, and obtain a Precision IV at any REVIV or 10X location worldwide.

One of the collective goals for this new partnership is to become the standard-setter for quality and compliance in the industry. Building upon REVIV's expansive knowledge of compliance and regulations globally, and their expertise in IV therapy (over 2.5MM IVs delivered), 10X & REVIV will be launching the IV Academy, a CNE/CME accredited learning platform, which deeply explores the realms of safety and effectiveness within IV drip therapy. Through the IV Academy, the group will build the high-performance, high quality IV therapy workforce of the future.

In addition, REVIV & 10X will be bringing to market REVIVX, the world's first low investment, low risk, high return, digital subscription unlocking IV therapy for any medical practitioner or IV therapy provider globally. REVIVX is designed to democratize access to one of the fastest-growing modalities in wellness and preventative health. It is a digitally powered proposition that provides businesses with all of the solutions they need to build a safe and compliant IV therapy business. REVIVX also provides access to the revolutionary IV formulation builder delivering 26,500 personalized formulations and the 10X Precision IV technology.

REVIV life science is led by Chief Scientific Officer Daniel Wallerstorfer, a world-renowned biotechnologist, who has developed the most advanced technologies for nutritional genetics and supplements globally. Daniel is supported by REVIV's Head of Life Science, Dr. Michael Barnish, who developed the supporting Precision IV therapy.

The partnership with Cardone Ventures and its portfolio company, 10X Health, will position 10X Health and REVIV as the dominant global players in precision wellness and nutrition. Additionally, the partnership will see the immediate appointment of Daniel Wallenstorfer as Chief Scientific Officer to 10X Health while Dr. Michael Barnish will take a lead position on the clinical advisory board of 10X Health, and Cardone Ventures CFO, Eddie Valentino, will take a seat on the board of REVIV Global Ltd.

Cardone Ventures' investment in REVIV Global signifies a strategic alignment with the shared vision of revolutionizing the wellness industry and making advanced health solutions accessible globally. The partnership aims to empower individuals to take proactive measures toward their health by providing tailored genetic supplements, precision IV therapies, and cutting-edge wellness solutions.

Brandon Dawson, CEO at Cardone Ventures and 10X Health, expressed, "This strategic investment and commercial partnership epitomizes the unique value creation capabilities of Cardone Ventures' core business, to creatively identify high leverage opportunities and synergies across our investment portfolio."

Sarah Lomas, CEO of REVIV Global, reinforces the power of this partnership by stating, "I had a vision 10 years ago to transform human health using IV therapy. A decade of R&D, 2.5 million IVs, and 10 years of life sciences research led to the development of a system powered by technology. This is more than a partnership, it is a deal that will change the impact of genetics, oral supplementation, and IV therapy around the world, one that I have complete confidence will give people control over their health and wellness."

The partnership between Cardone Ventures, its subsidiary 10X Health, and REVIV Global marks a significant milestone in the evolution of personalized healthcare, promising a future where every individual can proactively manage their health with precision and confidence.

About Cardone Ventures

Cardone Ventures, co-founded by scaling experts Brandon Dawson (CEO), Natalie Dawson (President), as well as their partner, renowned entrepreneur and equity fund manager Grant Cardone, is a business consultancy and investment management firm that specializes in helping small and medium-sized businesses scale to achieve exponential growth. With a mission to empower business owners with the tools and strategies necessary to increase their sales, optimize their operations, and enhance their team's performance, Cardone Ventures has become a pivotal force in the realm of business development.

Cardone Ventures offers a suite of business services, including business education workshops, consulting services, and business formatting, along with debt and equity investments. The firm's innovative approach is designed to align with the unique vision and goals of each client, ensuring personalized solutions that drive real results.

Cardone Ventures' commitment to excellence and proven methodologies have earned it a prestigious reputation in the industry, helping clients not only meet but exceed their ambitious business objectives. As the company continues to expand its reach, it remains dedicated to fostering entrepreneurial success across various sectors, shaping the future of businesses worldwide.

For more information about Cardone Ventures and how its cutting-edge services can transform your business, visit: http://www.CardoneVentures.com ; contact: [email protected]

About REVIV Global Ltd

REVIV is a global wellness provider renowned for its pioneering efforts in IV therapy and vitamin injections. Established with the vision to restore vitality and enhance well-being, REVIV has become a leader in preventative healthcare services that are tailored to the demands of modern life. The company's signature IV therapies and booster shots are designed to maximize wellness, hydration, and energy, catering to individuals seeking to rejuvenate their health and boost their immune system.

As REVIV continues to lead the way in the wellness industry, it remains dedicated to expanding its services and enhancing its products to meet the evolving needs of its diverse clientele. With a focus on scientific research and customer feedback, REVIV is at the forefront of developing new strategies to help people feel their best.

For additional information on REVIV's wellness services and how they can benefit your health regimen, please visit http://www.revivme.com

About 10X Health System

10X Health System is a pioneering company at the forefront of the health and wellness industry, dedicated to revolutionizing the way individuals approach their personal health and well-being. With a philosophy rooted in the principle that optimal health is the foundation for a life lived to the fullest, 10X Health provides cutting-edge solutions and personalized health plans designed to empower individuals to achieve and maintain peak physical and mental performance.

The company's comprehensive approach to health combines the latest advances in medical science, nutrition, fitness, and technology to offer a suite of services that include state-of-the-art diagnostic testing, individualized treatment protocols, and ongoing support from a team of world-class health professionals. 10X Health's commitment to innovation and results has established it as a leader in the health optimization space, catering to those who strive to push the boundaries of what is possible in their health journey.

For more information about 10X Health and to discover how their transformative health programs can elevate your life, visit http://www.10XHealthSystem.com or contact [email protected]

