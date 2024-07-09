Grant Cardone's Training Technologies, Inc partners with Najarian brothers' Market Rebellion to Empower Americans with Financial Education

"This partnership allows us to expand our proud Rebel Nation to reach a broader audience and provide them with unparalleled education and resources to navigate the financial markets with confidence." - Pete Najarian Post this

Through his real estate investment company Cardone Capital, Cardone has built his private equity assets under management to over $4 billion. He's made several new property purchases this year, including the largest all-cash deal of 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, closing on 10X Flagler Village.

Through his new partnership with Market Rebellion, Cardone Training Technologies is expanding into the financial field by providing premium education and information to self-directed investors in the stock and options markets.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Market Rebellion and the Najarian brothers, who share our passion for financial literacy and empowering people to achieve wealth and success," said Grant Cardone, founder of Cardone Training Technologies. "Together, we're going to make financial education accessible to everyone in our ecosystem, equipping them with the knowledge they need to take control of their financial future."

Jon and Pete Najarian, co-founders of Market Rebellion, are equally enthusiastic about the partnership.

"We are excited to partner with Grant Cardone and welcome Cardone Training Technologies into the Market Rebellion family," said Jon Najarian. "Grant's 10X Movement and unwavering commitment to financial education align perfectly with our mission to help people get the education and discipline they need to succeed in financial markets."

"This partnership allows us to expand our proud Rebel Nation to reach a broader audience and provide them with unparalleled education and resources to navigate the financial markets with confidence," added Pete Najarian.

About Market Rebellion

Market Rebellion was founded by Jon and Pete Najarian, two renowned market experts with decades of experience in the financial industry. The company provides top-tier education, tools, and coaching for traders and investors of all skill levels, empowering them to navigate the financial markets successfully. Market Rebellion has educated hundreds of thousands of investors since inception, and has published several leading books on options trading, including the recently-released "It's Not an Option" (https://www.itsnotanoption.com/).

About Cardone Training Technologies, Inc

Cardone Training Technologies, Inc, led by CEO and Equity Fund Manager Grant Cardone, is a global leader in business consulting, and real estate investment education. With a focus on financial literacy and entrepreneurship, Grant Cardone Enterprises has helped millions of people achieve financial success through its comprehensive ecosystem of services.

Media Contact

