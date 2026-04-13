Grant Funding Opportunity for Organizations That Provide Services or Support for Autistic Adults

Through our grants program, we are able to accelerate progress in meaningful ways, expand access, and strengthen networks for autistic individuals across the country. Gillian Leek, CEO, NEXT for AUTISM. Post this

The 2026/27 grants cycle is made possible in part by funds raised from Night of Too Many Stars, NEXT for AUTISM's signature comedy fundraising event, taking place on May 7, as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest. To date, NEXT for AUTISM has funded 437 projects at 175 organizations across 39 states and territories.

"Thank you for investing in a future where autistic individuals are not just included, they are valued, employed, and leading. NEXT for AUTISM's support fuels real economic opportunity, dignity, and community impact." LEAP Institute, 2025 NEXT for AUTISM Grantee

The grant application portal opens on April 13, 2026, and closes on May 22, 2026, at 11 PM EST. Previously funded organizations may be awarded up to $20,000; new grantees may be awarded up to $10,000. A virtual information session will be held on April 15 at 2 PM EST. All submissions will be reviewed by NEXT for AUTISM's neurodiverse grant committees.

Last year's grants cycle drew more than 500 applications from all 50 states, providing NEXT with a national picture of the current state of autism services. That data informed the development of NEXT for AUTISM's State of Autism Services Report, which in turn shaped our funding priorities for this cycle. Read the report here.

For more information, visit NEXTforAUTISM.org/Grants for detailed application guidelines and instructions. Questions can be directed to [email protected].

Media Contact

Holly Wainwright, NEXT for AUTISM, 1 212-759-3775, [email protected], NEXTforAUTISM.org

SOURCE NEXT for AUTISM