Grantd Launches Platform to Help Employees Understand Their Equity, Build Confidence in Their Financial Plan, and Connect to Advice When They Need It

"It gives every employee a real, personalized view of their equity — what it means for their financial goals, what actions they should consider, and a direct line to advice when they need it." Post this

"Equity is one of the most powerful forms of compensation companies offer — but for most employees, it's also one of the least understood," said Brian McDonald, Founder & CEO of Grantd. "An employee might receive an RSU grant, watch it vest, and still have no idea what the tax implications are, whether they should sell or hold, or how it changes their financial picture. Grantd for Work changes that. It gives every employee a real, personalized view of their equity — what it means for their financial goals, what actions they should consider, and a direct line to advice when they need it."

Grantd for Work is built around the employee experience. Key capabilities include:

A personalized equity dashboard showing each employee's total portfolio value, vested and unvested equity broken down by grant, external holdings, and concentration risk — giving them a complete, real-time picture of what they own, what it's worth, and how it fits into their overall financial picture.

AI-powered document reading that automatically extracts holdings from any brokerage statement or equity award summary — from any provider — so the platform is accurate and fully populated from day one, with no manual entry required.

Financial goal tracking that maps each employee's equity directly to their personal financial goals — financial independence, early retirement, a home purchase — showing whether they're on track, what's at risk, and how upcoming vests and exercises could change the outcome.

A full equity planning toolkit, including concentration analysis, price target modeling, growth scenario projections, exercise planning, withholding analysis, and trading window tracking — alongside pre-built strategy templates like sell-to-cover, diversification sell-down, and automated trading plans.

Ask Grant, an AI equity guide built directly into the platform that answers employees' most pressing questions — from how RSU income is taxed at vest to what the ESPP 15% discount means for their tax situation — in plain language, on demand.

AI agents that work for every employee — Grantd's AI agents don't wait to be asked. They continuously analyze each employee's equity portfolio and surface timely, personalized insights. Every insight is specific to that employee — not generic equity education, but guidance grounded in what they actually hold.

A learning center with articles and guides covering equity basics, tax and finance, investing strategy, and company-specific plan guides — so employees can build real confidence in their equity, not just access to it.

A direct connection to financial advice when employees are ready to go beyond self-service — with their complete equity profile already structured and ready to share with an advisor.

For HR and compensation administrators, the platform also provides visibility into how equity programs are performing across the organization — including a live dashboard of total equity wealth created by employee, department, and level; proactive retention signals for employees with expiring grants or low engagement; and competitive equity modeling tools to help design compelling offers for prospective hires.

The new platform arrives at a time when industry leaders are rethinking equity program design and employee share plan strategy. Grantd will further that conversation at the Global Equity Organization's (GEO) 27th Annual Conference in Austin, taking place April 21–23, 2026. On Wednesday, April 22, Brian McDonald will join the expert panel, "Strategic Shifts in Employee Share Plans: How Companies Are Redesigning Equity for 2026 and Beyond," alongside fellow Grantd Advisory Board members Billy Vitense of Starbucks, Christine Zwerling of Asana, and Melissa Howell of Nike.

To learn more about Grantd for Work or schedule a demonstration, visit Grantd online at https://www.grantdequity.com/.

About Grantd:

Founded by Brian McDonald, Grantd is an AI-powered equity compensation platform built to simplify how equity is understood, managed, and acted on. Its advisor platform manages over $14 billion in assets under administration for more than 400 registered investment advisory firms, 2,600 advisors, and 14,000 clients. With the launch of Grantd for Work, the company now serves the full equity ecosystem — from individual equity recipients and their advisors to the employees who hold those awards and the HR and compensation teams who design and run the programs. Grantd is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Media Contact

Jane Kim, Grantd Equity, 1 (303) 515-3158, [email protected], grantdequity.com

SOURCE Grantd Equity