Grantd Secures Strategic Funding to Expand AI-Powered Platform and Transform Equity Compensation Planning for Advisors

The funding will enable Grantd to further develop its AI-powered platform, which combines both public and private market data, tax-aware modeling, and scenario planning to provide actionable guidance for advisors and employees with equity compensation. Users can expect a highly intuitive interface that surfaces key insights, tracks client equity across grants, and identifies optimal opportunities for exercising, diversifying, or planning around taxes—all designed to make complex equity compensation transparent and actionable. Features include grant upload automation, instant modeling of equity grants, proactive alerts for exercise and diversification windows, and client-ready reports at a click. The investment also supports enhancements to reporting, alerts, and client communication tools, which will streamline advisor workflows and provide proactive, data-driven advice.

"Equity compensation is too big to ignore—it's where wealth is being built today. The Grantd team has the right expertise and experience to shape the future of how workplace wealth creation and enterprise wealth management converge," said Vinay Nair, Founder and CEO of TIFIN. Grantd has partnered with TIFIN Studios, TIFIN's incubation arm, which enables seasoned executives to launch fintech companies for asset, wealth, and insurance firms. TIFIN Studios equips mission-driven entrepreneurs with product, go-to-market, and capital support to fill gaps in the ecosystem towards better wealth outcomes for more individuals.

Brian McDonald, Founder and CEO of Grantd, said: "After years in and around employee benefits, we recognized a pressing need for advisors to guide clients through the complexities of equity compensation. Our mission is to transform this misunderstood and underutilized asset into actionable, wealth-building opportunities. This funding helps us advance that vision and deliver even greater value to advisors and their clients."

The new funding will enable Grantd to expand its AI-driven capabilities, equipping advisors to serve the growing number of employees building wealth through equity compensation. The Grantd team expects to work closely with Edward Jones financial advisors, as Grantd develops the new platform to ensure it meets the needs of both advisors and their clients. Grantd's new platform is expected to launch this fall.

Grantd is an AI-driven platform that turns complex stock options, RSUs, ISOs, and ESPPs into clear, actionable opportunities for advisors and clients. By combining real-time market data, tax-aware insights, and scenario modeling, Grantd allows advisors to provide clear, data-driven guidance that maximizes the value of equity compensation. Founded by Brian McDonald, Grantd empowers advisors to unlock previously untapped wealth, reduce risk, and simplify equity compensation planning.

The TIFIN Group LLC (TIFIN) is a platform of products and companies that apply AI for financial services, with a focus on wealth management, asset management and insurance. TIFIN's companies include TIFIN Magnifi, TIFIN @Work, TIFIN Sage, TIFIN AG, TIFIN AMP, TIFIN Wealth, Helix, Give and TIFIN AXIS. TIFIN is backed by leading investors, including J.P. Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton and SEI, among others.

