Graphic Novel Invites Young Readers to See the World Though the Eyes of a Stray Dog

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sarah Bergquist Kosumi's firsthand encounters in Kosovo sparked the creation of her first graphic novel, which aims to entertain and educate the next generation of leaders on environmental stewardship and compassion.
"The Last Free Dog" is told from the viewpoint of Lyri, a street dog descended from the revered lineage of Illyrian Sheepdogs (Šarplaninac), as he navigates the challenges of life on the streets. Instead of protecting a flock of sheep on a mountainside, the puppy climbs mounds of waste, each heap meant to be a stark reminder of humanity's disregard for the environment. His heritage and pack's traditions give him the tenacity and vigor needed to cope with the challenges of being a free dog.
"I want to inspire young readers worldwide that it is possible to change their circumstances," said Bergquist Kosumi. "I provided a dog's point of view to encourage young readers to think of animal welfare and the environmental consequences of human behavior."
Bergquist Kosumi collaborated closely with illustrator Shpend Kada, a resident of Kosovo, to help ensure an authentic portrayal of her narrative. Drawing from his knowledge of the locale, Kada created unique illustrations that can offer readers a vivid sightseeing experience. As the Balkans continue to attract attention as a travel destination and cultural hotspot, they hope this celebration of Balkan culture and heritage offers readers of all ages an immersive and educational experience.
"The graphic novel, ideal for children, promotes compassion for stray animals and underscores the importance of environmental protection," said Bergquist Kosumi. "It tells a story of resilience, empathy, and the capacity for positive changes that humans can bring about with thoughtful strategy."
About the author
Sarah Bergquist Kosumi is an American cartographer from California who is drawn to the creative visual arts as a means to promote change. This is her debut novel. To learn more, please visit lastfreedog.com.
Shpend Kada, a Kosovar artist, is a freelance graphic designer, comic illustrator, and cartoonist. He also teaches graphic design and illustration at the middle high Art School in Peja.
