Graphic Novel Invites Young Readers to See the World Though the Eyes of a Stray Dog

"I want to inspire young readers worldwide that it is possible to change their circumstances," said Bergquist Kosumi. "I provided a dog's point of view to encourage young readers to think of animal welfare and the environmental consequences of human behavior."

Bergquist Kosumi collaborated closely with illustrator Shpend Kada, a resident of Kosovo, to help ensure an authentic portrayal of her narrative. Drawing from his knowledge of the locale, Kada created unique illustrations that can offer readers a vivid sightseeing experience. As the Balkans continue to attract attention as a travel destination and cultural hotspot, they hope this celebration of Balkan culture and heritage offers readers of all ages an immersive and educational experience.

"The graphic novel, ideal for children, promotes compassion for stray animals and underscores the importance of environmental protection," said Bergquist Kosumi. "It tells a story of resilience, empathy, and the capacity for positive changes that humans can bring about with thoughtful strategy."

"The Last Free Dog"

By Sarah Bergquist Kosumi

ISBN: 9781665745505 (softcover); 9781665745512 (hardcover); 9781665745529 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Sarah Bergquist Kosumi is an American cartographer from California who is drawn to the creative visual arts as a means to promote change. This is her debut novel. To learn more, please visit lastfreedog.com.

Shpend Kada, a Kosovar artist, is a freelance graphic designer, comic illustrator, and cartoonist. He also teaches graphic design and illustration at the middle high Art School in Peja.

