Graphileon partners with thatDot to support Quine streaming graph for real-time analytics

Ryan Wright, the creator of Quine and Founder & CEO of thatDot: " The Graphileon integration is not limited to the visualisation of graphs. Quine events can seamlessly stream into Graphileon's Function-Trigger Infrastructure (FTI) and be part of the graph-based application flow of Graphileon Apps." Post this

Both Graphileon and thatDot have been around in the graph technology space for almost 10 years, providing key technology and application building capabilities for various aspects of important use cases, including fraud detection and supply chain management at scale.

"Partnering with thatDot opens new doors for our customers.", said Tom Zeppenfeldt, CEO of Graphileon. "We already support multiple graph databases oriented towards transactions and analytics. But the level of real-time pattern detection that Quine offers, combined with the power of low-code application building, did not yet exist in the market."

"Thanks to the open architecture of the Graphileon platform, the integration of Quine was easy. " added Ryan Wright, the creator of Quine and Founder & CEO of thatDot. " And it's not limited to the visualisation of graphs. Quine events can seamlessly stream into Graphileon's Function-Trigger Infrastructure (FTI) and be part of the graph-based application flow of Graphileon Apps. "

About Graphileon (www.graphileon.com)

Graphileon helps business consultants and information analysts to rapidly design and deploy graph-based applications by exploiting the agility of graph databases. Its flagship product, the Graphileon native graph low-code platform, occupies a central place in the graph technology landscape, providing access to multiple graph databases through flexible and interactive applications and workspaces, as well as numerous integration possibilities. Graphileon is based in Wageningen, The Netherlands.

About thatDot (www.thatdot.com)

thatDot is a pioneer in complex event stream processing software, specialising in capturing the full value of massive streaming data for advanced AI and ML applications. In addition to its support of Quine OSS, the company's diverse portfolio includes thatDot Steaming Graph, Novelty, and Novelty for AWS, showcasing its commitment to innovation in the streaming graph field. Notable investors

include Hale Capital, Oregon Ventures Fund, and CrowdStrike. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon,

thatDot continues to drive advancements in event stream processing technology.

Media Contact

Tom Zeppenfeldt, Graphileon, 31 623287806, [email protected], https://graphileon.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Graphileon